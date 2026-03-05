Turkish MFA Slams Iran's UAV Attacks On Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's UAV attacks on Azerbaijan, the statement of the ministry says, Trend reports.

"We reiterate the need to immediately end attacks targeting third countries in the region and increasing the risk of war spreading.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, as it has always done," the statement noted.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.