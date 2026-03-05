Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And UK Brainstorm Expanding Digital Transformation Synergy

Azerbaijan And UK Brainstorm Expanding Digital Transformation Synergy


2026-03-05 10:03:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of digital transformation were discussed between Azerbaijan and the UK, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with Baroness Lloyd, Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology of the UK.

During the meeting, we discussed the new stage of the Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership, especially the opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

At the same time, we exchanged views on deepening cooperation with UK universities in the development of human capital through joint programs, scholarships, and digital academies, as well as investment in data centers for artificial intelligence," Nabiyev noted.

MENAFN05032026000187011040ID1110823134



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search