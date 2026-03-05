Azerbaijan And UK Brainstorm Expanding Digital Transformation Synergy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of digital transformation were discussed between Azerbaijan and the UK, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with Baroness Lloyd, Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology of the UK.

During the meeting, we discussed the new stage of the Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership, especially the opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

At the same time, we exchanged views on deepening cooperation with UK universities in the development of human capital through joint programs, scholarships, and digital academies, as well as investment in data centers for artificial intelligence," Nabiyev noted.