Azerbaijan And UK Brainstorm Expanding Digital Transformation Synergy
"We held a meeting with Baroness Lloyd, Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology of the UK.
During the meeting, we discussed the new stage of the Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership, especially the opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.
At the same time, we exchanged views on deepening cooperation with UK universities in the development of human capital through joint programs, scholarships, and digital academies, as well as investment in data centers for artificial intelligence," Nabiyev noted.
