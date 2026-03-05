Austin Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center Celebrates 11 Years With Opening Of New 45,000-Square-Foot Hospital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Austin Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center (AVES) has officially opened its new 45,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art hospital at 7501 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Building A, marking a major milestone as the practice celebrates 11 years of growth and service in the Austin community.

Founded in 2015, AVES has steadily expanded to meet the needs of a growing city, establishing itself as a leader in veterinary specialty and 24-hour emergency care. The new facility, located just three miles from its original hospital, triples the size of the previous location and supports increased capacity, advanced technology, and additional specialty services.

The hospital brings together the most veterinary specialties under one roof in Austin, including emergency and critical care, anesthesiology, cardiology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, interventional radiology, nephrology and urology, neurology and neurosurgery, and comprehensive oncology services. Further growth is already underway. AVES will utilize its original hospital space to expand and develop fully dedicated specialty destinations in Dermatology, Dentistry, and Ophthalmology in the coming months. This strategic expansion allows the organization to grow these services in a focused setting while continuing to strengthen its comprehensive, collaborative model of care across both locations.

A highlight of the new facility is the integrated AVES Oncology Group, which combines medical and radiation oncology, supported by their team of board-certified surgeons. AVES now houses one of only two Accuray Radixact Oncology Therapy systems used in veterinary medicine in America, allowing for highly precise and accurate cancer treatments that enhance outcomes while streamlining care for pet families.

Beyond clinical capabilities, the new hospital adds significant operational and economic capacity, including additional exam rooms, nine surgical suites, advanced diagnostic imaging, an in-house laboratory, and a client-facing pharmacy. The expansion has also created new jobs for veterinary specialists, support staff, and administrative professionals, reinforcing AVES' role as a growing employer in the Austin market.

“Opening our new hospital is incredibly meaningful to me as an owner and co-founder. What began in 2014 as a shared vision to create the premier emergency and specialty hospital in Central Texas has grown into something even greater than we imagined,” said Lindsay Vaughn, DVM, DACVECC, Medical Director and founder.“This facility represents years of dedication, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to providing the most advanced and compassionate care possible.”

With this expansion, AVES reaffirms its commitment to providing Central Texas pets and veterinary partners with comprehensive, coordinated specialty and emergency care, while also contributing to Austin's growing economy and professional community.

For more information about AVES, visit AustinVets