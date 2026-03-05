Biosensors Company Evaluation Report 2025: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Breakthroughs And Advanced Diagnostic Technologies Position Abbott, Roche And Medtronic As Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the leading players and innovations shaping the global biosensors market with the "Biosensors Companies Quadrant" report by 360 Quadrants. This comprehensive industry analysis evaluates over 100 key players, ranking the top 19 as quadrant leaders. Key players like Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Medtronic are pioneering advancements in continuous glucose monitoring, diagnostics, and medical biosensors. Biosensors, crucial across pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and environmental monitoring, leverage semiconductor technology to convert biological reactions into measurable electrical signals. Explore detailed insights on revenue, investments, and growth strategies driving this dynamic sector towards a sustainable future.

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Biosensors Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Biosensors. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Biosensors Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

Biosensors are semiconductor-based devices that identify and convert biological reactions into electrical signals using transducers. They function as analytical instruments, delivering either qualitative or quantitative data for detecting protein or nucleic acid targets. In recent years, biosensors have emerged as a crucial technology and are extensively applied in home diagnostics, research laboratories, biodefense, environmental monitoring, the food and beverage industry, and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing.

Biosensors are semiconductor instruments that sense biological reactions and utilize transducers to convert these reactions into electrical outputs. They operate by integrating a biological recognition component (bioreceptor) with a physicochemical transducer. The bioreceptor selectively binds to a specific biological analyte, and the transducer translates this interaction into a measurable signal - such as electrical current, optical shift, mass variation, or thermal change - which corresponds to the analyte's concentration. Typical bioreceptors include enzymes, antibodies, nucleic acids, living cells, or microorganisms. These devices serve as analytical tools for delivering qualitative or quantitative detection of protein or nucleic acid targets.

Key players in the Biosensors market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DuPont, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Cytiva, Dexcom, Inc., LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, Masimo, Nova Biomedical, Universal Biosensors, Conductive Technologies, ACON Laboratories, EastPrint Incorporated, IST AG, LifeSignals, NeuroSky, and Pinnacle Technology.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories leads the market for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. Their pioneering FreeStyle Libre system has set a benchmark in the industry for accurate and efficient glucose monitoring. Abbott's emphasis on expanding its product portfolio through innovations and strong partnerships has significantly contributed to its leading market share and solidified its reputation as a dominant entity in biosensors, especially in the diabetes care segment.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Known for its substantial contributions to diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd excels in the biosensor market through its extensive product portfolio and strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding its market reach. Their focus on diagnostic care and continuous innovation positions them as a leader in the biosensor industry. Roche's market growth is fostered by its commitment to enhance its offerings through R&D and strategic partnerships.

Medtronic

Medtronic holds a strong position in the biosensors market with its focus on medical and surgical biosensor applications. The company's strategic initiatives, including FDA-approved devices and ongoing innovations, underscore its dedication to advancing healthcare solutions. Medtronic's significant market share is driven by its diverse product offerings and strategic collaborations aimed at expanding its capabilities and geographical presence.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Emergence of Nanotechnology-Based Biosensors

3.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Recent Years

3.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Biosensors to Monitor Glucose Levels in Individuals With Diabetes

3.2.1.4 Supportive Government Initiatives for Diagnostics

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Reluctance to Adopt New Treatment Practices

3.2.2.2 High Cost of Biosensor R&D

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

3.2.3.2 Rising Food and Environmental Monitoring Applications

3.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Wearables

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Regulatory Barriers and Long Certification & Approval Cycles

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Multiplexed Biosensors

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 AI-Integrated Biosensing Platforms

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Drug Delivery Systems

3.7 Impact of Gen AI/AI on Biosensors Market

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players, 2021-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2022-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Product Footprint

4.7.5.4 Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Technology Footprint

4.7.5.6 Application Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/Smes

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches, Approvals, and Enhancements

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

5 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Medtronic

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Dupont

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Cytiva

Dexcom, Inc.

Lifescan Ip Holdings, LLC

Masimo

Nova Biomedical

Universal Biosensors

Acon Laboratories

Conductive Technologies

Eastprint Incorporated

Ist Ag

Lifesignals

Neurosky

Pinnacle Technology

Sd Biosensor, Inc.

Vitalconnect

Xsensio

Zimmer and Peacock

Paragraf Limited

Dynamic Biosensors

Linexens Biolinq Incorporated

For more information about this report visit

