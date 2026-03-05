Retinitis Pigmentosa Market: Strong Pharma Growth Forecast Through 2034 Delveinsight Sparingvision SAS, Proqr Therapeutics NV, Viridian Therapeutics Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies in the market include - SparingVision SAS, ProQR Therapeutics NV, Viridian Therapeutics Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Coave Therapeutics, jCyte, Nightstar Therapeutics, ReNeuron, and others.

The Retinitis Pigmentosa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Retinitis Pigmentosa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Retinitis Pigmentosa market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Retinitis Pigmentosa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinitis Pigmentosa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Retinitis Pigmentosa market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report:



The Retinitis Pigmentosa market size was valued ~USD 500 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2026, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for blindness-related disorders, has announced the completion of patient enrollment in the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP). This one-year study is expected to generate topline results in the first quarter of 2027. The findings are intended to support the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for OCU400, with potential regulatory approval anticipated in 2027. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed that the U.S.-based trial will be acceptable for inclusion in a future Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submission.

In July 2025, Nanoscope Therapeutics has initiated a rolling biologics license application (BLA) with the FDA for MCO-010 (sonpiretigene isteparvovec), an experimental ambient-light activatable multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) gene therapy aimed at treating retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

In March 2025, Researchers at Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology firm focused on restoring vision in blind individuals through innovative gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, have announced the publication of their study titled "A synthetic opsin restores vision in patients with severe retinal degeneration" in Molecular Therapy, the leading journal of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy. This publication represents a significant advancement in mutation-independent optogenetic monotherapy for individuals affected by inherited retinal disorders.

In January 2025, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, has announced encouraging two-year safety and efficacy results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU400. Designed to treat early to advanced stages of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in both children and adults, OCU400 offers hope to approximately 2 million individuals worldwide (including around 300,000 in the U.S. and EU) who are at risk of becoming legally blind. This one-time gene therapy aims to provide a long-term solution for all affected patients.

In April 2024, Ocugen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to begin a Phase III clinical trial for OCU400, a gene therapy product candidate aimed at treating retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

In April 2024, ViGeneron announced that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating intravitreal injection of VG901 to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP) caused by mutations in the CNGA1 gene.

In March 2024, Nanoscope Therapeutics reported positive top-line results following the completion of the 2-year Phase IIb RESTORE randomized, controlled trial of its lead program, MCO-010. This mutation-agnostic gene therapy is designed for patients with permanent and severe vision loss due to advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

The total market size for Retinitis Pigmentosa in the US was estimated at approximately USD 260 million in 2023, with growth expected as new emerging therapies are introduced.

In 2023, Germany had the largest Retinitis Pigmentosa market share in the EU4 and the UK, representing approximately 28% of the total market size in the region.

In 2023, Japan's total Retinitis Pigmentosa market size was approximately USD 20 million, with significant growth anticipated during the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight, the total number of prevalent Retinitis Pigmentosa cases in the 7MM was approximately 274,000 in 2023, with growth expected throughout the forecast period.

In 2023, there were approximately 113,000 prevalent cases of retinitis pigmentosa in the US.

Nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa is more common than syndromic retinitis pigmentosa, accounting for around 65% of all retinitis pigmentosa cases.

RPE65-linked inherited retinal diseases (IRD) make up about 3–16% of cases of Leber congenital amaurosis and approximately 0.6–6% of retinitis pigmentosa cases.

Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapies: CTx-PDE6b, jCell, AAV8-RPGR, BIIB112, Human retinal progenitor cells (hrpc) cell, and others The Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology based on gender analyzed that a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for males, in comparison to females, except Japan, where females occupy a larger patient pool than males

Retinitis Pigmentosa Overview

Retinitis Pigmentosa is a group of inherited eye disorders that cause progressive degeneration of the retina, leading to vision loss. It typically starts with the loss of night vision and gradual narrowing of the field of vision, eventually resulting in blindness. RP is caused by mutations in genes responsible for the function of photoreceptor cells in the retina. The condition can be non-syndromic (isolated to the eyes) or syndromic (associated with other health issues). It affects both genders and can develop at varying ages.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Retinitis Pigmentosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa

Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Retinitis Pigmentosa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Retinitis Pigmentosa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Retinitis Pigmentosa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapies and Key Companies



EA-2353: Endogena Therapeutics, Inc

OCU400-301: Ocugen

BS01: Bionic Sight LLC

CPK850: Novartis

AAV2/5-hPDE6B: eyeDNA Therapeutics

hRPC: ReNeuron Limited

SPVN06: SparingVision

RST-001: AbbVie

KIO-301: Kiora Pharmaceuticals

OCU400: Ocugen

QR-1123: ProQR Therapeutics Ultevursen: ProQR Therapeutics

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Strengths



AAVs have emerged as the predominant vectors for delivering genes of interest to target tissues with improved specificity, efficiency, and safety in the case of retinitis pigmentosa. Gene therapy is advancing by leaps and bounds as it is more effective, less invasive, and relatively safer in the short term than retinal transplantation.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Opportunities



Alongside advances in cell and gene technologies, research advances in the fields of optogenetics and electronic retinal prostheses also represent encouraging progress for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and other inherited retinal dystrophies. Cell therapies such as jCell by jCyte, once approved, will likely have a broad application as they are mutation-independent. Treatment can be initiated earlier as cell therapies do not require genetic testing.

Scope of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutic Assessment: Retinitis Pigmentosa current marketed and Retinitis Pigmentosa emerging therapies

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Dynamics: Retinitis Pigmentosa market drivers and Retinitis Pigmentosa market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Retinitis Pigmentosa Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Retinitis Pigmentosa

3. SWOT analysis of Retinitis Pigmentosa

4. Retinitis Pigmentosa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Overview at a Glance

6. Retinitis Pigmentosa Disease Background and Overview

7. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa

9. Retinitis Pigmentosa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Retinitis Pigmentosa Unmet Needs

11. Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Therapies

12. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Drivers

16. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Barriers

17. Retinitis Pigmentosa Appendix

18. Retinitis Pigmentosa Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

