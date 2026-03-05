Türkiye's Hakan Fidan Calls Azerbaijani FM After Iran Drone Strike On Nakhchivan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On March 5, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister following the recent attacks targeting Türkiye and Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, during the call, a firm protest was expressed regarding Iran's missile attack on Türkiye the previous day and the drone attack targeting Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The sides stressed that such attacks are unacceptable, noting that they contradict the norms and principles of international law and contribute to rising tensions in the region.

During the conversation, the ministers also discussed measures to ensure the safety of flights to Nakhchivan. It was noted that, for the time being, flights will be temporarily organized to Türkiye's Iğdır Airport.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination within the framework of the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Earlier on March 5, Nakhchivan International Airport came under a drone attack. According to Azerbaijani authorities, a drone launched from Iranian territory struck the airport area, while another fell and exploded near a secondary school in the village of Shekarabad in Babek district.

As a result of the incident, four civilians were injured.

Following the attack, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry demanded that Iran urgently clarify the circumstances, provide an explanation, and take the necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In connection with the incident, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilu, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.