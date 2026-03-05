Mziwandile Sobantu

Professor, University of Johannesburg

Prof Mzi is a C3 rated researcher with the National Research Foundation and an Associate Professor in the Department of Social Work and Community Development at the University of Johannesburg. Previously, he was employed at the Gauteng Department of Social Development. He also worked at Joburg Child Welfare as a foster care social worker. He holds a PhD from the University of Johannesburg, a Masters in Housing and Human Settlements and a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) from the University of the Witwatersrand. In addition, he completed a Certificate in Postgraduate Supervision from Rhodes University and an Advanced Certificate in Local Governance and Management from the University of Johannesburg.

He teaches both undergraduate and postgraduate modules. He also coordinates a second-year internship module and coursework Masters in Community Development. He is also actively involved in postgraduate supervision. His two main niches of specialisation are housing and social development. He has published several journal articles and book chapters as well as presenting his work in different for a in Africa and internationally. Mzi serves in the Advisory Editorial Committee of the Social Work/Maatskaplike journal and reviews articles for several journals. With his colleagues from Kyambogo in Uganda, he is currently undertaking a comparative study looking at the intersection of housing and social protection for older persons in Uganda and South Africa.

2019 University of Johannesburg, PhD/Social Work

