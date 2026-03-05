Mattress Market To Exceed USD 78 Billion By 2031 With North America Holding 36% Share In 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2021-2031
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 57.31 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2031
|USD 78.06 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 6.38% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
|Segments Covered
|By Mattress Type, By Size, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Mattress Companies:
- Tempur Sealy International Inc.
- Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Sleep Number Corporation
- Casper Sleep Inc.
- Purple Innovation Inc.
- KING KOIL Inc.
- Kingsdown Inc.
- Southerland Bedding Co.
- Spring Air Company
- Sealy Corporation
- Emma Sleep GmbH
- Saatva Inc.
- Sheela Foam Ltd (Sleepwell)
- Kurl-On Enterprises Ltd
- Leggett & Platt Incorporated
- IKEA
- Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd
- Eight Sleep Inc. ReST Performance Mattress Airweave Inc.
- Dunlopillo GmbH
- Hästens
- Nectar Sleep
- Simba Sleep
- DreamCloud
Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence
Hybrid Mattress Market Size: The hybrid mattress market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.62 billion in 2026 to about USD 6.39 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.05% during the 2026–2031 period. Growth in this segment remains strong as hybrid mattresses combine the familiar support of coil systems with advanced foam and micro-coil layers, offering a balanced mix of pressure relief, responsiveness, and comfort that many consumers find difficult to achieve with single-material mattress designs.Smart Bed Market Share Bedding Market Analysis
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment