Disguise Renews Global Rights To Minecraft Costumes

POWAY, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the top licensed costume manufacturer and global costume division of leading toy and consumer products company JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced a multi-year renewal of its global licensing agreement for Minecraft costumes and costume accessories. The extension reinforces the company's long-standing partnership with one of the most influential gaming brands in the world and solidifies Minecraft's position as a top-performing license within Disguise's portfolio.

Minecraft continues to be a powerhouse for Disguise, delivering exceptional growth in 2025 following the successful release of A Minecraft Movie in April. The film's global impact fueled heightened fan engagement and demand for authentic character costumes, further elevating the brand across retail channels worldwide.

Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, said,“Minecraft continues to be a cornerstone of our overall success. Our long-term partnership with Minecraft has allowed us to bring its world to life through costumes that resonate with fans of all ages. The excitement around A Minecraft Movie last year took that connection to an entirely new level and we look forward to several more years of delivering high quality costumes to support this amazing brand as well as a new movie to come in 2027.”

The momentum behind the franchise is expected to continue rising. Earlier this year, the official A Minecraft Movie Instagram account confirmed that a second film is currently in development and slated for release in 2027, signaling sustained demand and long-term opportunities for franchise expansion. With the renewed agreement, Disguise will continue to design, develop, and distribute innovative Minecraft costumes and accessories globally, delivering products that capture the creativity, adventure, and imagination that define the beloved franchise.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, CharmingTM, KidtopiaTM, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world's leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world's largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise's extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit and follow us on Instagram X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

