Asurint Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award For Best Comprehensive Talent Acquisition Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of innovative screening solutions, has won the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award in the Talent Acquisition category for Best Comprehensive Solution. This award highlights Asurint's ability to combine innovative technology with human expertise to deliver a smarter, more effective, and highly efficient way to screen, monitor, and verify individuals. Being recognized for the industry's Best Comprehensive Solution among such respected global screening providers is an honor that reinforces the company's commitment to serving clients with integrity and care.

The Lighthouse Tech Awards act as a reliable marker in a crowded marketplace, guiding technology buyers towards solutions with proven outcomes and true differentiation. Now in its seventh year, the program recognizes solutions that support the hiring, development, performance, and retention of the workforce.

Asurint's CEO, Alla Schay, commented:“We built Asurint with a clear purpose: to remove friction from screening while never losing sight of fairness and responsibility. By bringing together our SureSearchTM technology, smart automation, and embedded compliance expertise, we help clients make confident decisions faster across the Employment, Tenant, and Government Eligibility sectors. This award is a meaningful validation of the work our team does every day to raise the standard for our industry.”

Asurint blends advanced technology and proprietary solutions with human insights to create a smarter, more effective way to hire candidates, qualify tenants, and verify benefit eligibility. With industry-leading turnaround times, accuracy in uncovering actionable records, and trusted built-in compliance, Asurint delivers confident screening solutions designed to fit any unique screening needs.

Tom Manning, VP of Product at Asurint, said,“This award is a proud testament to how the Asurint solution bridges the gap between innovative technology and human expertise. By harmonizing these strengths, we've created a smarter, more efficient way to screen and provide our clients with the knowledge they need to enable safe work, housing, and government benefit programs.”

“Asurint really sets the pace by ditching slow, manual processes for proprietary tech that delivers most results the same day,” comments the Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel.“They're a true strategic partner because they don't just hand over data; they automate the compliance and workflow headaches that usually slow down hiring.”

About The Lighthouse Tech Awards

Lighthouse Research & Advisory's research, events, speaking engagements, and advisory work reach more than 50,000 HR, talent, and learning professionals annually. The Lighthouse Tech Awards serve as a trusted signal in a crowded marketplace, helping technology buyers identify solutions with proven results and meaningful differentiation. Award categories include solutions designed for enterprise, mid-market, and frontline workforces, ensuring recognition across a broad spectrum of employer needs. The Lighthouse Tech Awards are used by hundreds of employers each year to guide technology selection decisions, offering independent evaluation and credible insight into the solutions shaping the future of work. For more information, please visit .

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It's not just efficient, it's screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: .

CONTACT: Angie Derajtys Asurint 216.243.7013...