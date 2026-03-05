Quebec City Area: February Activity Signals A Highly Competitive Spring Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) L'ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of February 2026. The most recent market statistics for theare based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Highlights



In February 2026, the Quebec City Metropolitan Area recorded 1,051 residential transactions, up marginally by 1 per cent from last year. This modest growth was driven primarily by strong condominium sales (+10 per cent), the only category to see an increase with 335 transactions. Single-family homes (636 transactions) and plexes (79 transactions) experienced modest declines of -2 per cent and -4 per cent, respectively.

With 725 transactions, the Agglomeration of Quebec City was the only area to post growth (+6 per cent). Sales on the South Shore edged down by 3 per cent, while the Northern Periphery saw a more pronounced drop of 17 per cent, for a total of 109 transactions.

The supply of properties listed for sale continued to shrink for the 25th consecutive month, reaching its lowest level ever recorded for a month of February. This scarcity is mainly due to a drop in active listings of single-family homes (-6 per cent) and plexes (-4 per cent). In contrast, condominium listings rose by 11 per cent.

This persistent shortage continues to create very favourable market conditions for sellers across all property categories. The number of months of inventory in the Quebec City CMA reached a historic low in February 2026.

In this context of strong pressure on supply, prices continue to climb: the median price of single-family homes rose by 13 per cent, while condominiums and plexes saw increases of 10 per cent. The average number of days on market dropped significantly for plexes (-36 days) and, to a lesser extent, for single-family homes (-14 days). For condominiums, the situation remained stable, with properties taking an average of 31 days to sell.

“In February, the greater Quebec City market remained heavily constrained by an insufficient supply of properties on the market, despite listings showing some tentative signs of adjustment,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director. He explains that, nevertheless, sales have stabilized at levels well above the historical average for this time of year, a reflection of sustained demand.

In this context of scarcity, competition among buyers remains intense: nearly 45 per cent of transactions were concluded following an overbidding process, a proportion virtually unchanged from the same period last year.

“This ongoing pressure continues to drive rapid price growth, which is making affordability an even greater challenge in the area, particularly for first-time buyers,” adds Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

