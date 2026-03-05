Stuck In The 'Start-Stop' Fitness Cycle? Trainer Reveals A Simple Trick To Stay Consistent

MENAFN - Live Mint) Starting a fitness or weight loss journey often begins with strong motivation. But for many people, that motivation fades quickly when routines break or plans go off track. Missing a workout, eating junk food, or having a stressful day can make it feel like all progress has been lost - pushing people to abandon their routine and promise to“start again tomorrow.”

According to Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, this start-stop cycle is extremely common. With nearly two decades of experience in the fitness industry, Ganpath believes the problem often lies in how people approach their goals.

In a recent Instagram video, he explained a simple mindset strategy that can help people stay consistent and avoid repeatedly restarting their fitness journey.

“How do you stop restarting? You know what I'm talking about, in your fitness or weight loss journey. You start, you struggle, you quit, you restart, you keep doing this over and over again. How do you break this cycle? Now, I can give you 10 different tactics to help you do this, but none of them may apply to you. So, instead, I'm going to give you one strategy, a very powerful strategy, mind you. If you can understand this one strategy, you will come up with hundreds of tactics given your life and your constraints, and you'll really be able to take control.”

The"Always Something" Mindset

Ganpath says one of the biggest mistakes people make during a fitness journey is adopting an“all-or-nothing” attitude. Many individuals believe they must follow their routine perfectly - strict diet, daily workouts, and flawless discipline - from the very first day.

However, when life inevitably disrupts that routine, the sense of failure can cause people to give up altogether.

“It's called the 'always something' mindset. Now, usually we're thinking 'all or nothing'. I do everything well or I don't do anything at all. I don't sleep well at night. I'm not going to exercise. I'm going to eat well through the day. If not, I'm just going to eat whatever and restart tomorrow. Instead, you want to think 'always something'. That means I can always do something that will help me get closer towards my goals. I don't have to do nothing. Something is always better than nothing. That is the mind change you need.”

Small Efforts Still Count

The idea behind this mindset is simple: progress doesn't require perfection. Even small actions can keep your fitness journey moving forward.

For instance, on days when energy levels are low, instead of skipping exercise entirely, you could opt for a lighter workout or a short walk. Similarly, when maintaining a perfect diet feels difficult, making smaller healthy choices - like adding vegetables or increasing protein intake - can still make a difference.

“That means on a day that you haven't slept well, you're not going to say, 'I'm not going to exercise at all'. You're going to do a lighter workout or you're going to go for a walk. You're going to do something. On a day when you're not able to eat really well, you're not going to say, 'Fine, just screw it. I'll just eat whatever I can. I'll restart tomorrow'. Instead, you're going to say, 'I'm going to try and do the best I can'. Even eating a little bit of vegetables is going to help me. Even eating a little more protein is going to help me. Even eating a little less junk is going to help me.”

Why Mindset Matters

Ganpath emphasises that building sustainable fitness habits is less about strict discipline and more about maintaining consistency over time.

When people adopt the“always something” mindset, they stop viewing imperfect days as failures. Instead, the focus shifts to doing whatever is possible in the moment - which gradually builds long-term consistency.

“So, remember, the mindset matters. And if you can understand this and if you can embrace this 'always something' mindset, you will stop quitting. Instead, you will do whatever it is that you can on any given day. And you will stay consistent and this consistency will result in progress.”