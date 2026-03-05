403
New Decree Lets Brazil Limit Imports Under Trade Deals
- President Lula signed Decree 12,866 establishing rules for investigating and applying bilateral safeguards in trade agreements for the first time
- The mechanism allows Brazil to suspend tariff reductions, restore previous duties, or impose import quotas if a surge in imports threatens domestic producers
- The decree comes as Brazil ratifies the Mercosur-EU agreement and has multiplied by 2.5 times the share of its trade covered by preferential tariffs since 2023
Brazil has given itself a formal toolkit to protect domestic producers from the consequences of its own trade liberalization. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Tuesday establishing for the first time the procedures for investigating and applying bilateral safeguards - temporary defensive measures that can be triggered when imports surge as a result of tariff reductions negotiated in trade agreements.
Decree 12,866 arrives at a pivotal moment. The Brazilian Senate ratified the Mercosur -European Union trade agreement on the same day, joining Argentina and Uruguay in formalizing one of the world's largest trade blocs. Since 2023, Brazil has also concluded negotiations with Singapore and the European Free Trade Association through Mercosur, multiplying by 2.5 times the proportion of its trade covered by preferential tariffs. The safeguards decree is designed to ensure that this expansion does not leave domestic industry unprotected.
What the Decree Allows
Under the new rules, the government can take three types of action when a sharp increase in imports linked to negotiated tariff reductions causes or threatens to cause serious harm to domestic production, whether industrial or agricultural. It can suspend the scheduled tariff reduction timeline agreed in a trade deal, restore duties to their pre-agreement levels, or impose import quotas that limit the volume of goods entering Brazil under preferential terms.
The decree also defines the investigative process. Domestic industries can request the opening of safeguard investigations, and the foreign trade secretariat retains the power to initiate them on its own in exceptional circumstances. Timelines, transparency requirements, and procedural rules are spelled out for the first time in Brazilian law.
The Political Context
Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who also serves as minister of development, industry, trade, and services, framed the decree as a necessary complement to Brazil's expanding trade network. He said the government has a duty to provide "transparent and effective instruments to protect national production in exceptional situations" as the country opens more markets. The regulation, he added, brings "predictability and legal certainty" to commercial policy.
The timing is not accidental. Brazil's industrial sector has faced mounting pressure from imports, particularly from China, and the Mercosur-EU agreement has provoked anxiety among producers who fear they cannot compete with European goods entering at reduced tariffs. Wine producers in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul have been particularly vocal. Alckmin addressed their concerns directly during a visit to the National Grape Festival in Caxias do Sul, noting that wine tariffs under the EU deal will be phased out over eight years and sparkling wine over twelve.
A Defense Against Its Own Deals
Bilateral safeguards differ from the broader trade defense instruments that countries use under World Trade Organization rules. They are specific to individual agreements and can only be applied when the import surge is directly linked to the tariff concessions negotiated in that agreement. The measures are temporary by design, intended to give domestic producers time to adjust rather than to permanently block market access.
Open Doors With Emergency Brakes
The decree represents an attempt to resolve a tension at the heart of Brazil's trade strategy: the Lula government wants to negotiate more agreements and integrate further into global supply chains, but it also faces domestic political pressure from manufacturers and farmers who worry about being undercut. By codifying the rules for activating safeguards, Brasília is telling its trading partners that deals will be honored - but also that it reserves the right to hit the brakes if the cost to its own economy becomes too steep.
