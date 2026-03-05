'You Freed State From Jungle Raj', HM Shah Hails Nitish Kumar Over Two-Decade Term As Bihar CM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, effusively praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance, stretching over the past two decades, even as the latter signed nomination papers for the next course of his political journey, from Legislature to the Parliament while also paving way for the leadership change in the state.

Union Minister Amit Shah hailed Nitish Kumar as the 'messiah of poor' and credited him for freeing the state from the "clutches of Jungle Raj".

The remarks came moments after Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Amit Shah exchanged greetings, as the latter accompanied the Bihar Chief Minister for filing of nomination papers for election to the Upper House of the Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "For past two decades, Nitish government's commitment and dedicated leadership for the welfare of the people of Bihar has freed the state from jungle raj and propelled it forward in the direction of development and good governance."

Taking to his official X account, the Union Home Minister also shared images of Nitish Kumar filing his Rajya Sabha nomination while he stood by his side.

Union Minister Shah said, "Your extensive experience in public service and deep understanding of policy-making will make the Rajya Sabha proceedings even more effective. Your esteemed presence will further strengthen the NDA's resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

The Bihar Chief Minister filed his Rajya Sabha nomination on Thursday, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, former Agiaon MLA and BJP leader Shivesh Kumar, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur and Upendra Kushwaha -- a NDA nominee whose candidature was finalised at the last moment, after high-level deliberations among the BJP and its allies.

The eminent exit of Nitish Kumar from Bihar's politics will mark the 'end of an era', however, that will formally happen only after the Rajya Sabha elections are completed by March 16.

Nitish Kumar has served as the Bihar Chief Minister for record 10 terms since 2005, barring few months when Jitan Ram Manjhi was handpicked to lead the state government after JD-U suffered a dent in the 2014 Parliamentary elections.

In his emotional note, Nitish Kumar thanked the people for placing their faith and trust in him and also pledged to keep working with them steadfastly for building a developed Bihar.