How The Israel-Iran War Spread Across The Middle East And Pulled In Global Powers Explainer

The conflict in the Middle East has rapidly expanded into one of the most dangerous regional crises in recent years. What started as joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iran has now drawn in several countries across the region and even beyond it. Cities across the Middle East have heard and witnessed explosions. Missiles have been fired between countries. Military forces from many nations are now moving into the region.

Governments around the world are watching the situation closely because the conflict could affect global oil supply, international travel and security. Here is a detailed explainer of the major developments and why the situation has become so serious.

How the conflict started

The latest escalation began on Saturday when the United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran. The attacks killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This event triggered a major reaction from Tehran. Iran quickly launched missile attacks against Israel and several targets linked to the United States and its allies.

Within days, the conflict spread beyond the borders of Israel and Iran. Countries across the Middle East began reporting missile attacks, drone strikes and military movements.

As a result, the war has now spread across a large area that includes the Gulf region, Lebanon, Iraq, Cyprus and even waters near Sri Lanka.

Israel launches new strikes on Tehran

On Thursday, Israel announced that it had begun a large new wave of air strikes against Iran. The Israeli military said it was targeting infrastructure linked to what it called the 'Iranian terror regime'. These attacks were focused mainly on Tehran.

Iranian news agency Tasnim and other local media reported that several explosions were heard across the capital city during the morning.

Reports also suggested that multiple civilian structures were damaged in the strikes. Iranian media said a sports complex, a football stadium, municipal buildings and several shops were hit during the bombing.

Israel says the goal of its military campaign is to weaken Iran's ability to threaten Israel.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said Israel intends to cause 'severe damage' to the Iranian regime until what he described as the threat against Israel is removed.

Iran fires missiles at Israel

Iran has responded with several missile attacks aimed at Israel. Early on Thursday morning, air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel. Residents in Jerusalem reported hearing loud explosions as missile defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles.

People in the city were briefly told to remain inside shelters. The Israeli military confirmed that Iran had launched another round of missiles, while Iranian state media also reported the attacks.

So far, Israel's defence systems have intercepted many of the incoming missiles, though the situation remains tense.

Explosions reported in Qatar

The war has also spread to the Gulf region. AFP journalists in Qatar reported hearing explosions over the capital city Doha on Thursday.

Witnesses saw thick black smoke rising in the distance as the blasts occurred. Qatar's defence ministry said the country's military was attempting to intercept an incoming missile attack.

The government also began evacuating residents who live near the United States embassy in Doha as a precaution. The Gulf region is normally seen as a relatively safe area despite tensions in the wider Middle East. But the current war has now brought missile attacks to several Gulf cities.

Iran attacks targets in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran also carried out missile strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan. Tehran said it had fired three missiles at the headquarters of Kurdish forces operating in the region. According to a representative of an exiled Iranian Kurdish group, one member of the organisation was killed in the attack.

Iran has long accused Kurdish groups of working against the Iranian government. These tensions have now become part of the wider regional conflict.

Israeli strike kills Hamas official in Lebanon

The conflict has also affected Lebanon. Lebanon's state news agency reported that an Israeli drone strike killed a senior Hamas official on Thursday. The attack targeted a home in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near the city of Tripoli.

The official, identified as Wassim Atallah al-Ali, died in the strike along with his wife. This is the first reported killing of a Hamas member since the latest round of fighting between Israel and Iran began.

Israel has also carried out other strikes in southern Beirut, an area known to be a stronghold of Hezbollah, an armed group backed by Iran.

Lebanon's health ministry said these strikes killed three people along the road leading to Beirut's airport.

Hezbollah promises stronger fight

Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem responded with a warning. In his first public speech since the conflict began, he said the group would increase its attacks against Israel.

Hezbollah already has a long history of clashes with Israel. The group is closely allied with Iran, which means the current war could easily expand into a wider conflict involving Lebanon. Lebanese authorities say the fighting has already caused serious damage.

At least 72 people have died, more than 400 have been injured, and about 83,000 people have been forced to leave their homes since Monday.

Spain and European forces move to Cyprus

The war has also affected Cyprus, a Mediterranean island where several international military bases are located. Spain announced it would send its most advanced warship, the frigate Cristobal Colon, to help protect the island.

The ship will work alongside the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and Greek naval vessels. The mission aims to provide air defence and protect civilians in case evacuations are needed.

A drone strike recently targeted a British air base on Cyprus, raising fears that the island could be pulled further into the conflict. Britain's Defence Minister John Healey is also expected to visit Cyprus to assess the situation.

Azerbaijan protests Iranian drone attack

The conflict has even spread into the Caucasus region. Azerbaijan said two people were wounded after drones struck near an airport and a school in the exclave of Nakhichevan.

The government summoned Iran's ambassador to protest the incident. Officials warned that the attack would not go unanswered and said Azerbaijan was preparing possible retaliation.

If Azerbaijan becomes directly involved, it could open another front in the already expanding conflict.

Iranian warship sunk near Sri Lanka

Another surprising development occurred far from the Middle East. A United States submarine reportedly sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka. Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi strongly criticised the action.

He accused the United States of committing an“atrocity” and warned that Washington would regret what he called a dangerous precedent. Iran said a second warship was moving toward Sri Lanka's waters.

This incident shows how far the conflict has spread beyond the Middle East itself.

Iran claims missile strike on US oil tanker

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had fired a missile at a United States oil tanker in the northern part of the Persian Gulf. According to Iranian state television, the missile hit the vessel and set it on fire.

However, this claim has not yet been independently confirmed. If true, such an attack could have serious consequences for global shipping and energy markets.

Oil tanker explosion near Kuwait

Another worrying incident happened near Kuwait. The British maritime security agency UKMTO reported that a large explosion struck a tanker anchored in waters near the Kuwaiti coast.

The tanker's captain said he heard a loud blast before seeing a small boat leaving the area. The explosion caused an oil spill in the sea.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blast.

Strait of Hormuz shipping crisis

The war is also affecting one of the most important shipping routes in the world. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim they have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.

This narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the open ocean. About one fifth of the world's crude oil normally passes through this route. According to shipping data firm Kpler, tanker traffic through the strait has dropped by around 90 percent since the conflict began.

This disruption is raising serious concerns about global energy supply.

Global economic concerns grow

International financial leaders are warning that the conflict could hurt the world economy. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said the war may lead to a long period of economic instability.

Oil prices could rise sharply if shipping in the Gulf remains disrupted. Some countries have already started preparing for possible shortages. South Korea has activated a 68-billion-dollar fund to help stabilise its markets.

Reports also suggest that China has told oil refiners to stop exporting diesel and gasoline to keep more fuel inside the country.

Military movements by global powers

Many countries are now sending military forces to the region. Australia has deployed military aircraft as a precaution. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he could not rule out the possibility that Canadian forces might also become involved.

Italy has announced plans to send air defence support to Gulf countries that are facing Iranian missile attacks.

These moves show how the war is quickly becoming an international security issue.

Turkey intercepts Iranian missile

Turkey has also been affected. NATO air defence systems shot down a missile that was launched from Iran and appeared to be heading toward Turkish airspace. A Turkish official said the missile might actually have been aimed at a British base in Cyprus.

Turkey summoned the Iranian ambassador to explain the incident.

Casualties and damage

The war has already caused significant loss of life. Iran's official IRNA news agency says 1,045 people have been killed since the conflict began. This number includes both military personnel and civilians.

However, these figures have not yet been independently verified. Damage to infrastructure has also been widespread.

Buildings in Tehran, Beirut and other cities have been destroyed or badly damaged.

Internet blackout inside Iran

Iran is currently experiencing a major communications blackout. Internet monitoring group Netblocks says the country's internet traffic has fallen to around one percent of normal levels.

This means most people inside Iran have very limited access to the internet. Authorities are reportedly trying to control information during the war.

Telecommunications companies have also warned users about attempts to bypass the restrictions.

Tourism and travel hit hard

The war is also damaging tourism across the Middle East. Airlines have cancelled many flights because of safety concerns. Tourists have been leaving the region or postponing trips.

Tour guide Nazih Rawashdeh from northern Jordan said his business has already collapsed. He explained that the tourism season was just beginning when the war started.

All tour groups scheduled for March have now cancelled their visits. Rawashdeh described the situation as“catastrophic” for the local tourism industry.

Situation remains extremely uncertain

More countries may become involved if missile attacks continue to spread. Military forces from major global powers are already moving into the region. The war is also affecting oil supply, shipping routes, tourism and financial markets.

Because of this, many experts fear the conflict could grow into a much larger international crisis if diplomatic efforts fail.

For now, the world is watching closely as events continue to unfold across the Middle East.

