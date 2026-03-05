MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Advanced Gold Exploration Retains Marketing Firms

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: HZ2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) (" Advanced Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, it has entered into an investor outreach & awareness campaign agreement (the " TDM Agreement "), with an effective date of March 13, 2026, with TDM Financial, DBA Emerging Growth, LLC (" TDM Financial "), pursuant to which TDM Financial will be a strategic partner in raising investor awareness for the Company and its stock in both the US and Canada.

TDM Financial will provide marketing services by creating content on behalf of the Company and sharing it among their audience of sophisticated individual and institutional investors and across many popular online financial destinations that are within our platform's reach. In accordance with the TDM Agreement, the Company has paid TDM Financial $40,000 USD for the 6-month engagement. The TDM Agreement commences March 15, 2026, and expires on September 15, 2026. The Company has an option to increase marketing spend at its discretion during the period and will be announced via news release.

The Company will not issue any securities to TDM Financial as compensation. Both TDM Financial and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest. TDM Financial is located at 600E 8thSt. Whitefish, MT, USA 59937.

In addition, the Company has has entered into an agreement (the " Schaad Agreement ") with Daniel Schaad. Pursuant to the terms of the Schaad Agreement, Mr. Schaad will introduce the Company to German speaking investors via . The Company will pay Mr. Schaad a total consideration of €9,000.00, and the term of the Schaad Agreement is for thirty (30) days. The Company will not issue any securities to Mr. Schaad. Mr. Schaad is arm's length to the Company and currently holds an aggregate of 90,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. Mr. Schaad is located at Gartenstrasse 16, 95326 Kulmbach, Germany.

Finally, the Company has entered into a consultancy agreement (the " Momentum Agreement ") dated March 2, 2026, with Momentum Public Relations Inc. (" Momentum "), pursuant to which Momentum will, among other things, provide the Company with strategic business development activities (the " Momentum Services "). The term of the Momentum Agreement is six (6) months. The Company will pay Momentum a total consideration of $75,000, plus all applicable taxes, for the Momentum Services and shall issue Momentum an aggregate of 300,000 stock options within fifteen (15) days from the execution of the Momentum Agreement. Other than the stock options, the Company will not issue any securities to Momentum as compensation. Both Momentum and its principals are arm's length to the Company and hold an aggregate of 625,000 common share in the capital of the Company.

