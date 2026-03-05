MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Versamet Royalties to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSX: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") at market open on March 6, 2026, under the symbol "VMET". Versamet's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol "VMET". The listing does not involve any concurrent financing, and no new shares were issued.

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of the Company, commented, "Trading in the United States on the Nasdaq represents another significant milestone for the Company as we continue to expand our public profile. This listing materially enhances trading accessibility for our shareholders and broadens our exposure to a global base of institutional and retail investors. We believe the Nasdaq listing will meaningfully improve liquidity and position Versamet for potential inclusion in major equity indices as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.

General inquiries:

Craig Rollins, General Counsel

Email: ...

Telephone: 778-945-3948

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: timing of the commencement of trading on Nasdaq, expectations of improved liquidity, expanded coverage, and positioning Versamet for potential inclusion in major equity indices. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Versamet to control or predict, that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2025 and short form base shelf prospectus dated August 1, 2025, both available for review on the Company's profile at , as well as the Company's Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 2, 2026, available for review on the Company's profile at . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.







