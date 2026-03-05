Cheapest 2026 Bush, Mammoth & James And The Cold Gun Tickets Use Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bush is back on the road in 2026 with The Land of Milk and Honey Tour-featuring Mammoth WVH & James and the Cold Gun! Relive the grunge anthems live. Score the cheapest tickets + save with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets. Rock on!"Bush kicks off The Land of Milk and Honey Tour 2026 this spring, headlining with Mammoth WVH and James and the Cold Gun! Catch Gavin Rossdale delivering '90s classics like "Glycerine," "Machinehead," and "Comedown" alongside new tracks from I Beat Loneliness. U.S. dates run April–May, hitting Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Boston, Raleigh, Charlotte, Biloxi, Dallas, San Antonio, Clearwater, Franklin, and more (including Sonic Temple Festival).

Bush, the iconic post-grunge rock band led by Gavin Rossdale, is hitting the road in spring 2026 for The Land of Milk and Honey Tour -their first major headlining run supporting the 2025 album I Beat Loneliness and its chart-topping title track/single "The Land of Milk and Honey." The tour features high-energy performances of classics like "Glycerine," "Machinehead," "Comedown," "Swallowed," and "Everything Zen," plus fresh cuts from the new record.

Joining Bush as special guests are Mammoth (Mammoth WVH, fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen), delivering hard-hitting rock from their albums Mammoth WVH and The End, and rising act James and the Cold Gun for added edge and variety. This powerhouse lineup promises raw guitars, powerful vocals, and unforgettable nights of alternative/post-grunge energy across U.S. theaters, amphitheaters, and select festivals.

Key Tour Highlights



Tour Name: The Land of Milk and Honey Tour 2026

Support Acts: Mammoth & James and the Cold Gun on most dates

Kickoff: April 7, 2026, in Pittsburgh, PA

Duration: Spring run through mid-May, including festival appearances like Sonic Temple and Crawfish Music Festival

Style: High-octane rock sets blending Bush's '90s hits with modern anthems Presales/On-Sale: Presales began January 2026; general tickets available since mid-January

Full List of Confirmed 2026 Tour Dates

(Partial U.S. schedule based on official announcements-subject to change; always confirm via Bush's site or ticket providers for updates, VIP packages, and any added shows.)



April 7, 2026 - UPMC Events Center - Moon Township/Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Mammoth & James and the Cold Gun)

April 9, 2026 - The Anthem - Washington, DC (w/ Mammoth & James and the Cold Gun)

April 10, 2026 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn/New York, NY (w/ Mammoth & James and the Cold Gun)

April 12, 2026 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA (w/ Mammoth & James and the Cold Gun)

April 14, 2026 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC (w/ Mammoth & James and the Cold Gun)

April 15, 2026 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC (w/ Mammoth & James and the Cold Gun)

April 17, 2026 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, MS (Crawfish Music Festival)

April 18, 2026 - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS

April 21, 2026 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

April 22, 2026 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

May 13, 2026 - The BayCare Sound - Clearwater, FL

May 15, 2026 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN May 16, 2026 - Mapfre Stadium - Columbus, OH (Sonic Temple Festival)

(Additional dates may include stops in Seattle, Denver, Portland, and more-check bushofficial for the complete itinerary.)

