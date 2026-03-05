Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Peli Expands Award-Winning ATX Travel Range With New Check-In Case Size


2026-03-05 08:01:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Peli Products, S.L.U. today announced the expansion of its ATX travel range with the launch of a new hard-sided check-in luggage model, the ATX 25. The new size builds on the ATX series, launched in November 2025, and follows international recognition after the ATX22 Carry-On Luggage received the Travel Goods 2025 Award in the United States.

Designed for frequent travellers, professionals and adventure-focused consumers, the ATX 25 (66 × 46 × 27 cm) provides increased capacity while maintaining the durability and protection associated with the Peli brand. The model is built using Peli ArmorTM, the company's proprietary protective shell technology, developed to withstand repeated impacts and the demands of modern air travel.

Key features of the ATX 25 include:
.Peli ArmorTM hard shell for enhanced impact resistance during check-in and transit
.Reinforced corners for added protection during handling and transit
.Hinomoto® 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth, controlled manoeuvrability
.Secure locking system to help safeguard contents throughout the journey

Introduced in November 2025, the ATX travel range marked Peli's move into high-performance travel luggage, translating decades of protective-case expertise into a travel-ready format. The addition of the ATX 25 further strengthens the range, building on the award-winning design principles of the ATX 22 while offering travellers greater capacity without compromising on protection.

For more information on the ATX range, please visit .

MENAFN05032026003118003196ID1110822282



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search