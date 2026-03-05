Finharbor Completes Core Deployment Of Hybrid Neobank Platform For Asterium In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinHarbor, a modular financial infrastructure provider, has completed the core phase of a hybrid neobank platform for Asterium – a licensed fintech project in Uzbekistan that combines traditional banking with digital asset services under a single regulated framework.









Why Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan is actively building a regulated environment for digital assets. The country has introduced a national distributed ledger system (Mirasmanda) and a state-backed digital asset (HUMO), supervised by the National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP). For infrastructure providers, this creates a rare opportunity: a market where crypto and banking can coexist within a clear legal perimeter.

Asterium's project is designed to operate fully within this framework.

What Was Deployed - FinHarbor adapted its microservices-based platform to the requirements of the Uzbek market and Asterium's business model. The core deployment covers three key layers:

Banking infrastructure – management of fiat accounts, issuance of physical and virtual bank cards (VISA, MasterCard, HUMO), and integration with local processing systems.

Digital asset infrastructure – crypto account management, integration with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tron networks, as well as native connection to Uzbekistan's Mirasmanda ledger for HUMO asset support.

Compliance and exchange – a unified KYC/KYB/AML/KYT module aligned with local and international standards, integration with global AML/KYT providers, and multiple exchange models including fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-fiat, and crypto-to-crypto conversions with card-based ramp-in and ramp-off.

The result is a single platform where users can hold bank accounts and crypto wallets, exchange assets, and use cards – all within a regulated environment.

How the Partnership Works - FinHarbor operates as Asterium's strategic technology partner, not just a software vendor. A dedicated implementation team supports the platform on an ongoing basis, managing feature rollouts and infrastructure expansion.

"This project required deep architectural customization – from integrating with a national blockchain system to building compliance workflows that satisfy both local regulators and international standards," said Ilya Podoynitsyn, CEO of FinHarbor. "The core phase is complete, and we are already scaling the platform with new products and business use cases."

What's Next - With the core infrastructure live, FinHarbor and Asterium are moving into the next stage: launching consumer-facing products and expanding the platform's functionality to support additional business lines built on the deployed stack.

About FinHarbor

FinHarbor provides modular technology infrastructure for launching compliant financial products – from wallets and neobanks to crypto ramps and OTC desks. The platform supports fiat, crypto, and hybrid business models, with ISO/PCI DSS-certified architecture and deployment options across Europe, MENA, and CIS markets.

