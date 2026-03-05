Biogen To Share New SMA Data At Muscular Dystrophy Association And SMA Europe Conferences



Long-term data from DEVOTE/ONWARD studies show benefits of high dose nusinersen in people living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) New Phase 1b data further illustrate potential of salanersen in SMA, as Phase 3 studies begin to evaluate this investigational drug that has the potential for high potency with once-yearly dosing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) – will present new data and updates from its spinal muscle atrophy (SMA) research programs, including high dose nusinersen and salanersen, at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference (March 8-11, 2026) and 5th International Scientific Congress on SMA (SMA Europe 2026; March 11-14, 2026).

“Over the past decade, we have remained steadfast in our pursuit of scientific innovation to support the evolving efficacy needs of the SMA community. We are at an important juncture for our SMA portfolio as we look to bring the high dose regimen of nusinersen to the community and advance salanersen into registrational studies,” said Stephanie Fradette, Pharm,D., Head of the Neuromuscular Development Unit at Biogen.“We are excited to share new longer-term data on high dose nusinersen and salanersen, cross-study neurofilament data, and the design of our salanersen Phase 3 studies.”

Highlights of Biogen's SMA Data Presented at MDA and SMA Europe

Nusinersen



Exploring Higher Doses of Nusinersen in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA): Integrated Results from the DEVOTE Part B and ONWARD Studies



MDA: Poster 101S – Sunday, 8 March – 6:00-8:00 pm ET

SMA Europe: P69 – Thursday, 12 March – 4:15-530 pm CEST

DEVOTE Part C and ONWARD Integrated Results: Higher Doses of Nusinersen in Nusinersen-Experienced Participants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)



MDA: Florida 4 - Wednesday, 11 March – 8:15 am ET SMA Europe: P70 – Friday, 13 March – 4:15-530 pm CEST

Salanersen



STELLAR Phase 3 Studies to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Salanersen in Infants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)



MDA: Poster 199M - Monday, 9 March – 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET

SMA Europe: P72 – Thursday, 12 March – 4:15 – 530 pm CEST

The SOLAR study: Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Salanersen in Participants Aged 15–60 Years with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)



MDA: Poster 193M - Monday, 9 March 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET

SMA Europe: P67 – Thursday, 12 March – 4:15-530 pm CEST

Phase 1 Interim Results Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Exploratory Efficacy of Salanersen for Spinal Muscular Atrophy



MDA: Florida 4 - Wednesday, 11 March – 8:00 am ET SMA Europe: P71 – Thursday, 12 March – 4:15-530 pm CEST



MDA Only



Neurofilament Light Chain as a Biomarker in Spinal Muscular Atrophy Poster 195M - Monday, 9 March 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET

DEVOTE is a Phase 2/3 study that examined the clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability of high dose nusinersen in SMA. ONWARD is a Phase 3 long-term extension for those who previously participated in the DEVOTE study, primarily assessing long-term safety. The high dose regimen of nusinersen, known as SPINRAZA, is also approved in Japan, the European Union, and Switzerland, and is under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a decision expected by April 3, 2026 and other geographies around the world. Biogen is working with regulatory authorities around the world to progress this additional dosing option for people living with SMA.

Biogen licensed the global development, manufacturing and commercialization rights for salanersen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Salanersen was discovered by Ionis.

About SPINRAZA

The high dose regimen of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) comprising a 50 mg/5 mL loading dose and 28 mg/5 mL maintenance dose injections is currently approved in the European Union, Japan, and Switzerland to treat infants, children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The low dose regimen of SPINRAZA comprising 12 mg/5 mL injection is approved for SMA in more than 71 countries.1 It has shown efficacy across ages and SMA types with a well-established safety profile based on data in patients treated up to 10 years,2,3 combined with unsurpassed real-world experience. The most common adverse events observed in clinical studies were respiratory infection, fever, constipation, headache, vomiting and back pain. Laboratory tests can monitor for renal toxicity and coagulation abnormalities, including acute severe low platelet counts, which have been observed after administration of some ASOs.

Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SPINRAZA from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS). Please click here for Important Safety Information and full Prescribing Information.

