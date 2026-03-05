Jordan Decries Iran's Attempt To Target Turkey, Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Thursday condemned in the strongest terms Iran's attempted targeting of Turkey and Azerbaijan.The ministry said Jordan rejects and denounces the attacks as a flagrant violation of both countries' sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.It reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Turkey and Azerbaijan and its support for all steps they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens.