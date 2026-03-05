Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Artificial Intelligence Projected To Add 70 Billion Manats To Azerbaijan's GDP

2026-03-05 07:06:19

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Artificial intelligence could generate nearly 70 billion manats in additional value for the economy of Azerbaijan by 2040, according to Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

