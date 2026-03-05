Xunlei Limited Schedules 2025 Unaudited Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Earnings Release On March 12, 2026
The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at .
Conference Call
Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 12, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.
Conference Call Preregistration
Participant Online Registration:
Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that“Call Me” does not work for China number.
The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at . Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available at
About Xunlei
Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.
Contact:
Xunlei Limited Investor Relations
Email: ...
Tel: +86 755 6111 1571
Website:
