XORTX Announces Filing And Mailing Of The Meeting Documents In Connection With The Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held on March 24, 2026 at 10:00 am (Calgary Time) at the offices of the Company at 3710 – 33rd Street NW, Calgary, Alberta.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following resolutions:

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular for full details on the matters to be considered at the Meeting.

The Board of Directors of XORTX unanimously recommends that Shareholders

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares should contact

Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at... or by texting“INFO” to, or calling,

1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (International).

The proxy voting deadline is March 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary Time). Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure your vote is submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or any other methods provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form which have been included as part of the mailing.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2026 are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders with questions or who require voting assistance may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, XORTX's proxy solicitation agent:

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text“INFO” to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: ...

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead program XRx-026 program for the treatment of gout; 2) XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 3) XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with respiratory virus infections. In addition, the Company is developing XRx-225, a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications that improve the quality of life and health of individuals with gout and other important diseases. Additional information on XORTX is available at .

