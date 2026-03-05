Karnataka Shocker: Woman Denied Emergency Treatment At Koppal District Hospital

Koppal: The shocking stories of medical negligence at government hospitals across the state continue, and this time, it's from Koppal's district hospital. In a case of sheer irresponsibility, staff at the Koppal District Hospital refused to admit a patient who came for emergency treatment, leaving her to suffer all night.

Looking at this incident, the public is asking a serious question: Are the doctors and staff at Koppal District Hospital playing with patients' lives? The unfortunate victim of this negligence is Huligemma, a resident of Chikkabommanal village in the taluk, who was denied timely treatment. She had fallen a few days ago and injured her spine, for which she received treatment at KIMS hospital in Hubballi and had only recently returned to her village.

Left to Suffer on a Stretcher All Night

On Wednesday night, around 11 PM, Huligemma's BP (blood pressure) suddenly dropped. Her worried relatives rushed her to the district hospital. But when they arrived, the hospital staff refused to admit her. The result? The seriously ill woman was forced to lie on a stretcher in the hospital corridor from 11 PM all the way till the next morning.

Staff Woke Up After 11 Hours

Despite the family begging them to admit her and start treatment immediately, the medical staff didn't care. They wasted the entire night without providing any medical help. It was only today (Thursday) morning around 10 AM-that's almost 11 hours later-that the woman was finally admitted to the emergency ward. The patient's relatives are furious over the doctors' stubborn attitude and complete failure to do their duty.

Public Outrage

Most people who come to the district hospital are poor. "If they don't get treatment at the right time, what's the point of having a hospital? Leaving a woman, who was already in pain from a spinal injury and low BP, outside all night is just inhuman," the public is saying. People are complaining that government hospitals are acting like private hospitals with their high-handedness. Now, everyone is waiting to see what action the District Health Officer will take in this matter.

