Caught On CCTV: Speeding Thar Rams Motorcycle In UP's Basti, Biker Thrown Off Road

A frightening road accident in Kusaura Bazaar in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after CCTV footage captured the shocking moment. The video shows a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV crashing into a motorcycle and throwing the biker violently off the vehicle. The incident happened under the Kalwari police station area. The biker was seen being flung onto the road due to the powerful impact.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

The clip is now widely shared on social media, with many people expressing concern over reckless driving. Several users also raised questions about the growing number of dangerous driving incidents involving Thar SUVs on busy roads and market areas.

Another reckless Thar driving incident

A speeding Thar SUV driving on the wrong side of the road caused a fatal accident in Gurugram, leading to the death of a young biker. The incident took place on the road between Sector 44 and Vyapar Kendra in the Sushant Lok police station area.

The victim has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Rohta Patti in Palwal district. He worked at a petrol pump in Sector 44, Gurugram.

According to reports, Mukesh was riding his bike from Sector 44 towards Vyapar Kendra on Wednesday afternoon for some work. Near Vyapar Kendra, a white Thar SUV suddenly came from the opposite direction at high speed while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Eyewitnesses said the Thar had no number plates on either the front or the rear. The vehicle crashed head-on into Mukesh's bike, seriously injuring him.

People nearby rushed Mukesh to a private hospital, but he died during treatment.

After the accident, the driver abandoned the SUV at the spot and fled. Mukesh's brother, Ashok, later filed a complaint against the unidentified driver at the Sushant Lok police station.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. Officials added that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the driver soon.