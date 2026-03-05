Uttarakhand's Economic Survey Reflects Sustainable Development: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the positive figures of Uttarakhand's Economic Survey reflect the results of the state government's continuous efforts towards sustainable development and good governance. He highlighted that progress in sectors such as Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), per capita income, MSMEs, startups, and tourism shows that Uttarakhand is rapidly advancing on the path of development, the release said.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, CM Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand self-reliant and prosperous by focusing on employment generation, investment promotion and public welfare.

Key Economic and Social Indicators

Principal Secretary Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram on Thursday, informed during a press briefing at the Secretariat Media Centre, that the state's GSDP for the year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,81,889 crore, compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of more than one and a half times. He said that the per capita income of the state was Rs 1,94,670 in 2021-22, which has increased to Rs 2,73,921 in 2024-25. He also informed that this year's Economic Survey has been prepared in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The Principal Secretary said that the state's growth rate in 2024-25 stood at 7.23 per cent. The Multidimensional Poverty Index has declined from 9.7 per cent in 2021-22 to 6.92 per cent in 2024-25. The Labour Force Participation Rate has increased from 60.1 per cent in 2021-22 to 64.4 per cent in 2024-25, reflecting a 4.3 per cent rise in employment participation. The Human Development Index (HDI) has also improved steadily from 0.247 in 2001 to 0.684 in 2017, 0.718 in 2021-22, and 0.722 in 2024-25.

Boost in Industrial and Startup Ecosystem

As per the release, he further informed that the number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state increased from 59,798 in 2021-22 to 79,394 in 2024-25. Employment under MSMEs rose from 3,43,922 in 2022 to 4,56,605 in 2025. The number of large industries in the state has increased from 107 in 2021-22 to 128 in 2024-25. Additionally, the number of startups, which was zero until 2017, rose to 702 in 2021-22 and further increased to 1,750 in 2024-25.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Upgrades

He added that the total road length in the state increased from 50,393 km in 2021-22 to 51,278 km in 2024-25. The number of heliports increased from 2 in 2022 to 7 in 2025, while the number of helipads rose from 60 in 2021-22 to 118 in 2024-25.

Advancements in Education Sector

The dropout rate in primary schools declined from 1.64 per cent in 2021-22 to 1.41 per cent in 2024-25, while in secondary schools it reduced from 7.65 per cent to 4.59 per cent during the same period. The Principal Secretary said that the number of government and private degree colleges increased from 124 in 2021-22 to 139 in 2024-25. Similarly, the number of engineering colleges (government and private) increased from 20 in 2021-22 to 52 in 2024-25.

Energy Sector Sees Significant Growth

The state's electricity generation increased significantly from 5,157 million units in 2021-22 to 16,500 million units in 2024-25. Electricity consumption also rose from 12,518 million units in 2022 to 17,192 million units in 2024-25. Sundaram said that remarkable progress has been made in solar power generation, which increased from 439 MW in 2021-22 to 1,027 MW in 2025.

Improvements in Health and Sanitation

The Infant Mortality Rate declined from 22 in 2021-22 to 20 in 2024-25, while the Maternal Mortality Rate decreased from 103 to 91 during the same period. Life expectancy in the state has also increased from 71.7 years to 73 years. He further stated that toilet facilities are now available in 100 percent of households, compared to 97 percent in 2021-22.

Growth in Agriculture and Allied Sectors

Production of rice and wheat has also increased from 28.23 quintals per hectare in 2021-22 to 32.47 quintals per hectare. The area under medicinal and aromatic plants has expanded significantly from 900 hectares in 2021-22 to 10,000 hectares in 2024-25. Milk production in the state increased from 50.92 lakh litres per day in 2021-22 to 54.59 lakh litres per day in 2024-25. Fish production also saw a notable rise, from 7,325 tonnes per year in 2021-22 to 10,487 tonnes per year in 2024-25.

Tourism Sector Expansion

In the tourism sector, the number of hotels and other accommodation units increased from 8,225 in 2021-22 to 10,509 in 2024-25, while homestays increased from 3,935 to 6,161 during the same period.

Future Outlook and SDG Ranking

The Principal Secretary also noted that Uttarakhand ranked 4th in the SDG Index in 2021-22, and improved to 1st place in 2023-24. The state's GSDP growth for 2026-27 is estimated at 8.2 per cent. (ANI)

