Brazil's Rumo Turns Profitable As Rail Margins Widen

Rumo S.A. (B3: RAIL3), Brazil's largest independent rail logistics operator and a subsidiary of Cosan, reported net income of R$ 213 million ($41M) for the fourth quarter of 2025, reversing the R$ 259 million loss posted in Q4 2024. On an adjusted basis, which strips out non-recurring items, net income more than doubled to R$ 441 million ($85M) from R$ 206 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 7.5% year-over-year to R$ 1.793 billion ($344M), with the adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 5 percentage points to 53.5%. Non-adjusted EBITDA climbed 30.2% to R$ 1.565 billion ($300M), reflecting the outsized impact of non-recurring charges in the prior-year base.

Net operating revenue slipped 3.3% to R$ 3.350 billion ($642M). Rumo noted that transport revenue showed slight growth as higher volumes compensated for lower yields, but this was offset by weaker logistics-solution and ancillary revenues in the quarter.

The central tension in Rumo 's Q4 was a familiar one for 2025: volumes rose but yields compressed. Transport revenue edged higher as the company moved more grain tonnage, benefiting from a strong soybean and corn export cycle that kept rail utilization elevated through year-end. However, lower per-unit pricing - driven by competitive pressure from trucking and the Arco Norte corridor - dragged on revenue per RTK.

The 3.3% revenue decline reflects this trade-off. Rumo chose to prioritize volume capture over pricing in a year when spot-market dynamics favored shippers, particularly in the second half when trucking capacity loosened after the peak harvest season. This strategy preserved market share but limited topline growth.

The 5-percentage-point margin expansion to 53.5% was the quarter's standout achievement. Cost-per-unit improvements, which the company has been targeting throughout 2025, accelerated in Q4 as fixed-cost dilution from higher volumes and operational efficiency gains combined to compress the cost base even as revenue dipped.

Fixed costs and expenses declined meaningfully relative to the prior year, continuing a trend that began in Q3. The efficiency program has been a core pillar of management's strategy, with executives describing safety and operating efficiency as "almost an obsession."

The swing from a R$ 259 million loss to a R$ 213 million profit at the reported level was amplified by the absence of non-recurring impairment charges that burdened Q4 2024. Last year's quarter was particularly weak due to asset write-downs that depressed both EBITDA and net income.

The adjusted figures are more instructive: the 114% jump in adjusted net income to R$ 441 million ($85M) reflects genuine operating improvement, not just base-effect distortion. Similarly, the 30.2% surge in non-adjusted EBITDA versus only 7.5% on an adjusted basis illustrates how much one-off items inflated the year-over-year comparison.

For the full year, Rumo's adjusted EBITDA of R$ 8.021 billion ($1.54B) grew 4% but came in slightly below the low end of its R$ 8.1–8.7 billion guidance range. Non-adjusted EBITDA surged 43.5% to R$ 6.793 billion ($1.30B), benefiting from a cleaner year with fewer one-off charges. Net revenue of R$ 13.848 billion ($2.65B) dipped 0.6% year-over-year.

The annual profit reversal was dramatic: from a R$ 949 million loss in 2024 to R$ 865 million ($166M) in net income. On an adjusted basis, the year was essentially flat, with adjusted net income inching up 0.3% to R$ 2.093 billion ($401M). The divergence between reported and adjusted figures underscores how much non-recurring items shaped both years.

JPMorgan had estimated Q4 EBITDA at R$ 1.8 billion and revenue at R$ 3.248 billion - the actual EBITDA of R$ 1.793 billion was roughly in line, while revenue of R$ 3.350 billion came in above the bank's forecast.

Leverage, measured as comprehensive net debt-to-adjusted LTM EBITDA, held stable at 1.9x versus the prior quarter. The company carried approximately R$ 22 billion ($4.2B) in gross debt at Q3 2025, with around R$ 7 billion ($1.3B) in cash, resulting in net debt near R$ 15 billion ($2.9B).

With Brazil's Selic rate at 15%, the cost of carrying this debt is substantial. Net financial expense was elevated throughout 2025, and any further rate increases would widen the gap between operating cash generation and net income. Capital expenditure ran at approximately R$ 1.5 billion ($287M) per quarter in the second half, directed primarily toward the Mato Grosso railway expansion.

Rumo highlighted that transport revenue grew modestly despite the overall revenue decline, with volume increases compensating for lower yields. The company framed the quarter as evidence that its volume-first strategy is working, even if pricing remains under pressure from competitive logistics alternatives.

Management has previously emphasized its ambition to be "the best logistics company with the best structure, with the lowest cost, to be the best export solution." The continued margin expansion suggests this operational focus is delivering results, with cost-per-unit improvements accelerating through the year.

The 2025 guidance miss - R$ 8.021 billion adjusted EBITDA versus the R$ 8.1–8.7 billion target - was modest but notable. The shortfall was driven by the challenging pricing environment in the second half rather than any volume or cost disappointment, and the company had flagged this risk as early as Q3.

The 2025/26 soybean and corn harvest is expected to be one of Brazil's largest, and early export volumes in January 2026 were already up 55% year-over-year, pointing to a front-loaded shipping season. This could power strong Q1 2026 volumes, though the concentrated timing may create pricing pressure if rail capacity outpaces demand later in the year.

The Mato Grosso railway extension to Lucas do Rio Verde is on track for first-phase completion in H2 2026, which would expand capacity and strengthen Rumo's competitive position against trucking on the most contested export corridor. The decision on the second phase remains pending and will be closely watched by investors.

The BR-07T grain terminal at the Port of Santos is expected to begin operations in 2026, adding port capacity that should reduce bottlenecks and improve Rumo's end-to-end logistics offering. CHS Inc., the largest US farmer-owned cooperative, has partnered with Rumo on this terminal project.

Cosan's evolving ownership structure - with BTG Pactual and Perfin now holding significant stakes - may bring pressure for greater cash-flow discipline and CapEx optimization. Any shift in capital allocation philosophy at the parent level could trickle down to Rumo's investment pace and dividend policy.