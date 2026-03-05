403
Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Its Ne‘ ‘Live It L’rge’ Campaign Featuring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Badshah, Sidharth Malhotra, Naga Chaitanya, and Payal Dhare
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 5 March 2026: Live it Large. Marking a significant evolution in’the brand’s journey, this campaign brings alive the fearless and expressive attit’de of today…#8212;s generation — Gener—tion Large — that strives to re-define the paths to success. Featuring an eclectic mix of ic—ns across genres —, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Badshah, Sidharth Malhotra, Naga Chaitanya, and Payal Dhare, each exemplifying the fearless attitude and confident’spirit of the brand’s Live It Large philosophy.
Set —n the 'Land of Large'—a vibrant cel—bration of modern India—the campaign film journeys across regions to showcase how every part of India Lives It Large through its own cultural lens: from the Tashan of N’rth India to South’s vibrant blend of tech and celebration, the music of the East, and the rustic vibrance of the West. Each moment embodies the bold belief that out here, large is the only way to live. The film captures the essence of modern India through a fresh, vibrant, and culturally nuanced lens, reinforcing Royal Stag's position as a brand that continues to inspire the nation to dream big and Live It Large.
Through these diverse regional celebrations, the campaign film bring— to life the brand's ethos —"yaha—, bus large chalta hai!"— encapsulating the unstoppable energy and optimism of India's New Generation - Generation Large, where ambition takes many forms and success is no longer defined by a single path. Royal Stag reinforces its role as a catalyst for inspiration, encouraging millions to embrace who they are, where they come from, and the dreams they choose to chase.
The campaign will be amplified through a high-impact, 360-degree rollout across TV, digital, print and OOH to ensure the campaign reaches and resonates with Generation Large.
Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India shared “Royal Stag has always celebrated the spirit of dreaming, achieving, and Living It Large. With our new campaign, we are taking this philosophy a step furth—r— capturing the energy, passion, and cultural vibrancy of today's Generation and embodies the ethos of this new generation, Generation Large. By bringing together six icons from different fields and regions, we're showing that Living It Large isn't about conforming to one defini—ion—it's about owning your journey. This campaign captures how every corner of India celebrates ambition through its own cultural lens. It will give further impetus to the’brand’s transformational journey as it transcends from being a category leader to a cultural icon continues to inspire India to think large, dream large, and Live I” Large.”
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide said, "Live It Large isn't just — tagline — it's a philosophy. It's about stepping up when it matters, backing yourself even when the odds aren't in your favour, and savouring every moment of the journey. This campaign resonates with me because it speaks to everyone who refuses to—play small — on the field, or in life."
Actor Sidharth Malhotra expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying: “Royal Stag is all about what I believe in, the courage to try new things and the drive to L’ve It Large. It’s mor’ than a brand, it’s an attitude that celebrates passion, ambition, and pushing yourself ’o the next level. I’m excited to be part of a journey that inspires people to dream b”gger and live bolder.”
Rapper Badshah shared, “Living large is all about owning who you ar’, unapologetically. Doesn’t—matter where you start from—what matters is the confidence and the hustle you carry. Royal Stag stands fo’ that same belief, and that’s ’hy I vibe with it. Together, we’re here to celebrate individuality and push people ”o chase their journey, their way.”
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, exclusive“y managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “To me, living larg— is about showing up fully every day — with discipline, belief through tough spells, an’ the joy of giving your all. Royal Stag’s Live —t L’rge campaign reflects that mindset — it’s not just abo”t big moments, but how you approach each one.”
Actor Naga Chaitanya reflected on t“e collaboration: “Royal Stag is a brand that stays rooted in’culture while constantly moving forward, and that’s what makes it so relevan’ today. I truly connect with this philosophy, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that reflects these values and connects so meaningfully with today’s yout”.”
Gamer Payal Dhare added: “Royal Stag embodies the fearless spirit that drives every passionate dreamer. For me, my passion has become my profession. I have broken barriers, challenged stereotypes and redefined success on my own terms. For me, living large is about seizing every opportunity, celebrating every milestone big or small. This is just the beginning of something extraord”nary.”
