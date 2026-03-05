403
PPDS announces appointment of experienced AV/IT professional Jona Fjeld as Country Sales Manager for Philips Professional Displays in the ‘thriving’ Norwegian market
Amsterdam, March 2026: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of sought-after AV professional, Jonas Field, to lead its next wave of growth in the Norwegian market.
Accepting the role of Country Sales Manager for Philips Professional Displays, Jonas brings more than 10 years of hands on, top tier AV/IT knowledge and experience, and is a highly regarded and commercially driven industry professional. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships across the channel, including distributors, integrators, consultants, and end customers.
Based in Oslo, and reporting to Roeland Scholten, PPDS Sales Director for Benelux and Nordics, Jonas will take ownership of the commercial strategy for Philips Professional Displays in Norway. His focus will include expanding distributor partnerships, increasing brand visibility within the channel, supporting partners with targeted go to market initiatives, and driving market share growth across key verticals.
Total market solutions
Jonas joins PPDS as the AV market in Norway continues to flourish, with rising demand for high quality AV solutions in markets such as corporate, education, and entertainment due to a growing need for video conferencing, digital signage, and live event production, including LED.
PPDS has maintained an upward trajectory in the country – and the Nordics region – in recent years, with sales of Philips digital signage, ePaper, interactive displays, and dvLED surpassing expectations, while Philips hotel TVs continue to be firmly established as a brand of choice for the hospitality industry. Sister brand, AOC, was also recently named as Norway’s market leader for home and office monitors.
Jonas will work closely with the full AV channel, including distributors, system integrators, AV/IT teams, designers/architects, among others, to identify new market and project opportunities, ensuring PPDS remains a key choice for tenders, big and small, across all market verticals, including retail, corporate, hospitality, transportation, control rooms, public venues, and broadcast.
Seizing opportunity
Discussing his appointment, Jonas commented: “PPDS has become a major force in Norway, and I am excited to seize this opportunity to join such a flexible and forward thinking company with a great team. I believe that, with my skillset and understanding of the market, backed by the incredible portfolio of Philips Professional Displays and associated software and solutions, together we can achieve great things.”
Roeland Scholten added: “In a competitive market, we need strong leaders and personalities to move forward and get where we want to be. Jonas has an impeccable background, working at some of the industry’s most established manufacturers and distributors, and has demonstrated from day one that he is the right fit for PPDS, sharing our values and ambitions. I am delighted to welcome Jonas to the team.”
