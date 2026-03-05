403
3 Must-Have Essentials to Wear Under Your Summer Outfits to Stay Cool and Comfortable
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Summer days often mean long hours outside, bright sunshine, spontaneous plans, and outfits that are light, breathable, and easy to move in. The look is usually planned down to the last detail: maybe a white kurta or an old tee with a cute dupatta, hair tied up, and comfortable slippers. You are ready for the day ahead.
And then the heat, sweat, or a little water comes in.
Suddenly, the “cute outfit” becomes clingy, the “breezy kurti” becomes see-through, and you spend half the day adjusting instead of actually enjoying yourself. The fix is simple. Begin by layering your outfit smartly. Outfits that are not heavy, not fussy and not rigid. Just functional.
Wearing a light cotton kurti? Go for a Bodysuit
Wearing a bodysuit is like having a comfortable base layer that smooths out your waist and torso area, keeping everything in place while still being comfortable. Unlike other shapewear shorts or underwear, a bodysuit is a full-support garment that will keep your kurti in place and not stick to you inappropriately when the heat and humidity strike.
Wearing a bodysuit is one of the best options to consider for hot summer days because it will help eliminate lines and constant adjusting, keeping you comfortable and stylish all day long. The key to doing so is to look for bodysuits made with comfortable fabrics that are suitable for Indian summers.
Here are three recommendations of bodysuits for your comfort and style:
Pinq Polka - Shaper Brief
Shaper Cult - Strapless Mid Thigh Bodysuit
Underneat - Strapless Brief Bodysuit
Wearing a T-shirt? Use nip covers
When you want the comfort of going braless but still need coverage under light or fitted T-shirts, nip covers are one of the easiest solutions. They are lightweight, almost invisible under clothing, and eliminate the extra layer that can feel uncomfortable in hot weather.
They also work well with casual outfits, travel days, and quick summer plans when you want a clean silhouette without straps or padding. Depending on your preference, you can choose reusable silicone covers for long-term use, disposable covers for convenience, or no-glue options if you have sensitive skin.
