NATO Shoots Down Iranian Ballistic Missile Aimed at Türkiye
(MENAFN) NATO air defense systems stationed across the Eastern Mediterranean intercepted and destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile on Wednesday as it approached Turkish airspace, Türkiye's Defense Ministry confirmed, in a sharp escalation that underscores the widening reach of the Iran conflict.
Turkish authorities said the projectile was tracked moving across Iraq and Syria before being neutralized in what the ministry described as a "timely manner" by the US-led alliance's defense architecture. Fragments from the interceptor missile subsequently landed in Hatay, a southern Turkish province bordering Syria, though officials confirmed no damage or casualties resulted.
A Turkish official speaking to AFP offered a key clarification on the missile's intended trajectory. "Turkey was not a target of the missile launched from Iran. We believe it aimed at a base in Cyprus but veered off course," he explained.
Ankara stopped short of disclosing the missile's precise destination or the exact location where debris from the downed projectile came to rest.
In a formal statement, the Defense Ministry issued both a warning and a call for restraint. "We urge all parties to refrain from taking steps that would lead to further spread of conflict in the region. We will continue to consult NATO and our other allies in this context," it said, while also making clear that Ankara reserves the right to respond to "any hostile actions against our country" and would take all steps necessary to "defend our territory and airspace."
Despite the intercept, Türkiye has been careful to maintain distance from the broader Israeli-US military campaign against Iran. The country's Center for Combating Disinformation pushed back firmly against reports suggesting otherwise on Saturday. "Claims circulating on certain social media platforms that Türkiye has supported the recent attacks against Iran are entirely unfounded and constitute disinformation aimed at misleading the public," the body stressed.
The ministry reiterated that Türkiye "does not permit any of its air, land, or maritime assets, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes in any conflict or war to which it is not a party" — a statement designed to insulate Ankara from being drawn deeper into a conflict rapidly consuming the broader region.
