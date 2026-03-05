Infocon Systems Named A Winter 2026 Leader In EDI Software By Sourceforge

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 3, 2026 8:14 am - Infocon Systems, a leading provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions and managed services, announced today that it has been awarded the Winter 2026 Leader Award by SourceForge review and comparison website.

March 3, 2026 – Infocon Systems, a leading provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions and managed services, announced today that it has been awarded the Winter 2026 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent outstanding user reviews, placing them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

SourceForge serves nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers each month. The Winter 2026 Leader Award honors companies whose products have received a significant number of high-rated reviews, demonstrating consistent customer satisfaction and product excellence.

“We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Winter 2026 Leaders,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.“Infocon Systems has shown that they are loved by their users, as evidenced by their large number of outstanding reviews.

Congratulations to the team at Infocon Systems for earning this recognition.”

To win the Winter 2026 Leader Award, each recipient had to earn enough highly rated user reviews to place their product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of more than 100,000 products listed on SourceForge. This distinction reflects the exceptional quality, reliability, and customer service that Infocon Systems delivers to its clients.

“At Infocon Systems, we're honored to accept the SourceForge Winter 2026 Leader Award,” said the CEO of Infocon Systems.“Our mission has always been to simplify and streamline EDI for our customers through dependable technology and responsive support. Receiving this award validates the trust our clients place in us and reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class EDI solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.”

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is a trusted provider of cloud-based EDI software and fully managed EDI services. For decades, the company has helped manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and logistics providers automate and optimize their supply chain communications. With a focus on reliability, compliance, and personalized support, Infocon Systems enables businesses to seamlessly connect with trading partners, meet industry requirements, and improve operational efficiency. For more info visit:

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, and software guides. With over 100,000 B2B software products across 4,000 categories, SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and budget.