Eden Gordon Media Celebrates Women In Service For Women's History Month
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," will celebrate women who serve in honor of Women's History Month. Whether it's serving our country in the military or key roles in presidential administrations, or it's serving our families and communities, women who live a life of service represent courage, resilience, and steadfast dedication. On the front lines and in leadership roles around the world, they have strengthened our armed forces, broken barriers, and inspired future generations. We honor their service, sacrifice, and the lasting impact they continue to make in our communities. We will feature a powerful lineup of women this month, including Kimberly Heckler, Melody Carlson, Alison Cheperdak, Kimberly "KC" Campbell, and Eden Gordon Hill.
“With nearly three decades of public service, I have been privileged to work with women who use their voices to serve and impact the future of America. It's a true honor to walk alongside the women represented here. They are trailblazers carving out new territory for the next generation of female leaders,” said Eden Gordon Hill.
“Every day, without fame or fanfare, women inspire, support, and strengthen their families, communities, and our country. Women's History Month presents a great opportunity to celebrate the tremendous impact women continue to have on our Nation,” wrote President Donald J. Trump in his proclamation celebrating Women's History Month in 2025.
Melody Carlson is the award-winning author of more than 250 books with sales of more than 7.5 million, including many bestselling Christmas novellas, young adult titles, and contemporary romances. She received a Romantic Times Career Achievement Award, her novel All Summer Long has been made into a Hallmark movie, and the movie based on her novel The Happy Camper premiered on UPtv in 2023. She and her family live in central Oregon.
Kim“KC” Campbell is a retired Colonel who served in the Air Force for over 24 years as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. She has flown 1,800 hours in the A-10 Warthog, including more than 100 combat missions protecting troops on the ground in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2003, Kim was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism after successfully recovering her battle-damaged airplane after an intense close air support mission.
As a senior military leader, Kim has led hundreds of Airmen both at home and abroad in deployed locations and enabled them to succeed in their missions. She has experience leading complex organizations and driving cultural change. Kim knows what it takes to be a successful leader, to inspire and empower high performance teams to achieve success. Kim is passionate about leadership and feels strongly that leaders earn trust by leading with courage and connecting with their team.
Alison M. Cheperdak, J.D. is a sought-after speaker, etiquette expert, and founder of Elevate Etiquette. She shares her expertise in modern manners and executive presence with individuals and organizations worldwide, having taught seminars at Harvard Law School, the U.S. Congress, and the White House. Her insights have been featured in Vogue, Fox News, The Washington Post, Southern Living, New York Post, and Daily Mail, among other publications. Across social media, Alison educates and inspires millions each month through her signature daily etiquette posts.
Originally from New England, Alison now lives in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., with her husband. Together, they share a love of historic home renovations and hosting with warmth and intention.
Kimberly Heckler is a native Washingtonian whose passion for reading and writing has taken her on a journey of discovery. Her debut book, A Woman of Firsts: Margaret Heckler, Political Trailblazer, will be published by Lyons Press on February 18, 2025. A Woman of Firsts is more than a biography of Margaret Heckler, it is a rare view into the behind the scenes world of American politics where Heckler rubbed shoulders with leaders from L.B.J. to Ronald Reagan. The book also details the 1960s-1980s experiences of a woman who successfully broke the glass ceiling in the sphere of politics that had always been dominated by men.
At the intersection of media and patriotism, I am the founder and owner of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and a morning Radio Show Host on WMAL, where my expertise, spanning more than 25 years in strategic communications and public relations, shapes every narrative. Creating compelling content, my shows resonate with audiences who value faith, country, and family. My role involves engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.
My commitment to excellence is evident in the success of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and in the trusted earned media and strategic partnerships, as well as in my show "The All-American Book Club," which provides platforms for kitchen-table discussions across America. I excel in connecting with military spouses, veterans, and families, highlighting powerful stories that celebrate our nation's spirit. My trusted communications in the national media landscape continue to ensure that these stories reach and inspire a broad audience, reinforcing the tapestry of our nation's powerful history.
