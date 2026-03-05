Medal Shower: Icon Living By City 1 Group Wins Fifth Design Award With If DESIGN AWARD 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 2,000 kilometers from the Winter Olympics in Cortina, the real estate project Icon Living is holding its own Olympic discipline - design. Following the Iconic Award, the Real Estate Architecture Award 2025, the BIG SEE Architecture Award 2025, and the German Design Award 2026, the project has now received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026.

The property qualified across five disciplines. The jury examined the concept and form, with the building impressing them, among other things, with its façade inspired by an ocean wave. The sweeping shape embodies elegance and movement, connecting the luxury residence with the sea just a few steps away. In terms of function and differentiation, the two five-story buildings won over the jury with their minimalist design, pool facilities, and the use of natural, high-quality materials such as marble and real wood flooring. Within the 15 luxurious apartments spanning approximately 4,000 square meters of living space, residents experience how landscape and architecture merge at the highest level. In the sustainability discipline, the project impressed with its A+ energy efficiency rating.

"Icon Living on the Athens Riviera is already a design icon. It is the tangible proof that luxury, beauty, functionality, and environmental compatibility can come together to create a truly exceptional experience," says Michael Farmakis, Managing Director of City 1 Group, headquartered in Neu Isenburg and Athens.

Residents enjoy views of the Glyfada Golf Course, the ocean, and the legendary sunsets over the Athens Riviera. Light-flooded floor plans ensure that the Mediterranean way of life is felt in every corner. Icon Living is located directly adjacent to Greece's most prestigious golf course and just a few minutes' walk from three marinas, the beach, and the vibrant center of Glyfada. The surrounding area features premium retail outlets of international designer labels and high-end dining - an environment as exclusive as the architecture itself. Residents can reach central Athens, the international airport, or the port of Piraeus in just 30 minutes.

Farmakis added: "With Icon Living, City 1 Group - which has been successfully operating in Germany and Greece for over 30 years as a developer, project developer, and property owner - once again demonstrates its architectural excellence."