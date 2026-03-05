Qatar Subjected To Missile Attack: Ministry Of Defense
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced that State of Qatar has been subjected to a missile attack.
Air Defense systems are intercepting the missile attack, it added.
The Ministry also urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, adhere to official instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid rumors, and rely solely on information released through official channels.
