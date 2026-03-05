Azerbaijan Reserves Right To Respond To Iran's Action - MP

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The attack on Nakhchivan International Airport by Iranian drones is a serious violation of international law and regional norms, Hikmat Babayev, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption, told Trend.

“The drone strike on Nakhchivan International Airport is a reprehensible act. It constitutes a breach of international law, a violation of neighborhood policies, and an inadequate response to Azerbaijan's position by Iran.

Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan is a lawful and strong state, fully capable of protecting its territory and citizens. In such matters, Azerbaijan will adopt a resolute stance based on international law. The country reserves the right to respond to Iran's actions,” the MP added.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.