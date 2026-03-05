UDF Strikes Russian Military Depots And Logistics Facilities In Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

As part of efforts to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 4 units of the Defense Forces struck an ammunition storage depot near Nyzhnia Krynka, as well as a storage facility for materiel near Chystiakove in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

They also hit a ground relay station used for controlling strike UAVs of the "Geran" and "Gerbera" types in the area of Chornomorske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 136 out of 155 drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukrainian forces additionally struck concentrations of Russian personnel on the outskirts of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region and near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

As Ukrinform previously reported, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine Special Operations Center Alpha Group, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck military and oil facilities at the port of Novorossiysk used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the drones hit military ships, the S‐300PMU‐2 Favorit air defense system guidance radar 30N6E2, the Pantsir‐S2 air defense missile and gun system, and six of seven oil-loading berths at the Sheskharis Oil Terminal.

The sea minesweeper Valentin Pikul, anti-submarine ships Yeysk and Kasimov, and possibly the Russian frigate Admiral Essen, which Russia used to launch Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukrainian territory, were damaged.

Illustrative photo