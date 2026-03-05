India Clocks 27 Per Cent Surge In New Businesses As Reforms Drive Growth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) India has recorded a 27 per cent surge in the number of new business registrations from 1.55 lakh in 2020–21 to 1.98 lakh in the first 10 months of 2025–26 (as on February 3, 2026) on the back of economic reforms that have enhanced the ease of doing business in the country, according to an official factsheet issued on Thursday.

The Union Budget 2026–27 further facilitates the ease of doing business ecosystem with various measures proposed, such as digital trade facilitation, tax certainty, reduced compliance and litigation, trust-based customs systems, and an investment-friendly tax regime, the official statement noted.

Institutional reforms such as Start-up India, Credit Guarantee Scheme, digital credit assessment models, etc., are creating a transparent, tech-enabled, investor-friendly ecosystem. This effort is supported by parallel regulatory reforms such as the Jan Vishwas Act, IBC, MAT, etc., which are prioritising capacity-building, regulatory coherence, and a governance model rooted in trust and accountability.

With over 2.16 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups as of February 2026, India stands firmly as one of the world's largest startup ecosystems. Regulatory reforms for start-ups initiated since 2016 aim to enhance ease of doing business, ease of raising capital and reduce compliance burden for the startup ecosystem. Beyond Startup India, several initiatives have further strengthened India's startup ecosystem by promoting technological innovation, rural entrepreneurship, academic research, and regional inclusion. These initiatives ensure that startup support remains broad-based, decentralised, and closely aligned with national development priorities.

The RBI's Business Expectations Index, which has consistently stayed above the neutral benchmark of 100 through FY 2024-25 and into July to September (Q2) of the FY 2025-26, indicates positive sentiment regarding future output, employment, and investment. Together, these indicators reinforce the continued resilience of industry sentiment and reflect a business environment where firms remain confident about demand and growth prospects.

Over the past few years, India has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations not only for investments but also for doing business. The country's reform-driven growth strategy is anchored in strengthening entrepreneurship, expanding access to finance, modernising regulatory frameworks, and enhancing trade facilitation. Together, these measures not only improve the ease of doing business but also deepen financial inclusion, boost innovation, accelerate MSME growth, and position India as a competitive global trade and investment hub, the statement added.