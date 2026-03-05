Genomics Services Market Projected To Surpass USD 25.18 Billion By 2035 Increasing Genetic Disorders' Prevalence Is Driving Market Growth Globally SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genomics Services Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider Research, The Genomics Services Market size was valued at USD 7.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 25.18 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, government funding for precision medicine initiatives, and rising adoption of genomic data in clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical research.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 7.94 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 25.18 billion

CAGR: 11.8% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Genomics Services Market size was worth USD 3.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2026-2035. Government investment in precision medicine, moderately high levels of insurance reimbursement for molecular diagnostics, and increased pharmaceutical and biotech spending on genomic research and companion diagnostics help to drive market growth in the U.S.

Rising Adoption of Precision Medicine and Companion Diagnostics is Boosting Market Growth Globally

The adoption of liquid biopsy testing, circulating tumor DNA monitoring, and minimal residual disease detection for improved treatment response assessment and early relapse identification are the main factors driving the growth of the digital PCR market share due to rising cancer prevalence and precision oncology demand. The market's foundation, clinical and research market penetration, and total market share are all being fueled by these customized cancer management and targeted therapy selection options.

Major Players Listed in this Report:



Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Novogene Corporation

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

GENEWIZ

CD Genomics

Psomagen, Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Strand Life Sciences

Dante Labs

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Baylor Genetics

Ambry Genetics InVitae Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Services Type

The next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 38.42% in 2025, owing to its widespread adoption across oncology diagnostics, rare disease research, and infectious disease surveillance applications globally. The epigenomics services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 13.27% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from cancer epigenetics research and aging biology studies globally.

By Technology

By 2025, the next-generation sequencing technology segment contributed the largest revenue share of 44.18% due to its scalability across whole genome. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment maintains a significant and stable market presence due to its established role in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and genotyping validation.

By Application

The diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the genomic services market with about 52.36%, owing to the direct clinical utility of genomic testing in cancer diagnosis, inherited disease screening. The research segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as academic research institutes, pharmaceutical companies.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies accounted for the leading end-user share of the genomic services market in 2025, owing to their extensive reliance on genomic services for drug discovery globally. In addition, contract research organizations (CROs) are slated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as sponsors increasingly outsource genomic testing workflows to specialized CROs with established sequencing infrastructure.

Genomics Services Market Segmentation

By Services Type



Gene Expression Services (RNASeq)

Epigenomics Services

Genotyping

Next-Generation Sequencing Others

By Technology



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray Others

By Application



Diagnostics

Research Others

By End-User



Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the genomic services market with a CAGR of 13.84%, as the awareness about precision medicine, government-funded genomics programs, and healthcare infrastructure modernization in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 40.12% in 2025 of the genomic services market due to an established genomics research ecosystem, high concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recent Developments:



In February 2025, Illumina, Inc. (est. 1998) expanded its genomic services capabilities with enhanced whole genome sequencing and multi-omics service packages for pharmaceutical and biotech clients, aiming to accelerate drug discovery workflows and companion diagnostic co-development across its global service laboratory network. In May 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (est. 1956) launched an enhanced Ion Torrent-based targeted sequencing service panel for oncology biomarker profiling and companion diagnostic development, deployed across CRO and pharmaceutical client networks to improve clinical trial genomic data quality and turnaround speed.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM & SEQUENCING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate sequencing throughput capacity, turnaround time benchmarks, adoption of next-generation and third-generation sequencing platforms, automation integration levels, and accuracy and read-depth performance across service providers.

SERVICE DEPLOYMENT & LAB CAPACITY BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze number of operational sequencing labs by region, sample processing capacity, average project completion timelines, multi-site laboratory networks, and scalability in high-volume clinical and research environments.

OPERATIONAL COST & PRICING ANALYSIS – helps you assess average cost per genome or exome sequencing service, bioinformatics analysis charges, data storage and interpretation expenses, and cost reduction trends driven by workflow optimization and technology upgrades.

REGULATORY & DATA COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you understand regional compliance with clinical laboratory standards, genetic data privacy regulations, quality accreditation requirements, and emerging regulatory trends influencing genomics service delivery.

ADOPTION & APPLICATION UTILIZATION INDEX – helps you track demand across clinical diagnostics, oncology, rare disease screening, pharmacogenomics, and research applications, along with enterprise versus academic adoption rates and repeat service utilization trends. INVESTMENT & INNOVATION INTENSITY TRACKER – helps you measure R&D spending by leading genomics service providers, patent activity in sequencing and bioinformatics technologies, advancements in AI-driven genomic analysis, and competitive benchmarking based on service portfolio expansion and global reach.

Genomics Services Market Report Scope