Strong Response To 'Criminal Military Aggression', Says Iran's Envoy To India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Iran on Thursday warned of a strong response to what it described as "criminal military aggression" by the US and Israel, with its envoy to India asserting that Tehran did not initiate the conflict but would firmly retaliate.

Addressing the media here, Iranian Ambassador to India Dr Mohammad Fathali said his country was aware of hostile intentions but was attacked before diplomatic timelines could play out.

"We were at the negotiation table. They destroyed the negotiation table. They started the war. We are subjected to military, criminal military aggression. We announced that we will respond, we strongly respond," he said.

Referring to alleged attacks on civilian areas, the envoy claimed that elementary schools were among the first targets and alleged that 160 girl students were killed in one attack. "This is terrible," he said, accusing the attackers of escalating the conflict beyond military targets.

On the reported attack by a US submarine on an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, Fathali said the US was aware of Iran's capabilities. "They calculate cost and benefit, and fortunately, they know very well the capacity and capability of Iran. We don't want war, they started... But the duration of the war is in our hands. This is very important," he stated, indicating that Tehran retains strategic leverage.

Amid speculations over a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which could sharply raise global fuel prices, the Ambassador said there was no official decision on the matter. "We have no information in this case."

Responding to questions about alleged strikes in neighbouring regions, Fathali said Iran does not attack its neighbours and maintains good relations with them. However, he warned that Tehran would target "bases" used to launch attacks against it. "They provide the bases to the US, and from these bases they targeted elementary schools," he claimed.

On India's response to the escalating tensions, the envoy said Iran values its longstanding ties with New Delhi. "We have a good relationship with the Indian government. We have a historical background, and we believe we should strengthen and boost our relations. But in this case, all governments and all people are being put to the test," he said.

He reiterated that Iran is prepared for both conflict and dialogue. "Iran is ready for war and peace, but we absolutely prefer peace. Unfortunately, they started the war," he added.

The remarks come amid sharply rising tensions in West Asia, with fears that any disruption in key maritime routes could have significant implications for global energy markets, including India's oil and gas supplies.