403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Rebukes Iran's Ballistic Missile Strike on Türkiye
(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has formally denounced the launch of an Iranian ballistic missile aimed at Turkish airspace, which was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems before reaching its target.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the OIC declared its unconditional solidarity with Türkiye, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to upholding the country's sovereignty, security, and stability in the face of the provocative incident.
The OIC General Secretariat issued an urgent call for an immediate halt to any actions capable of inflaming tensions or further destabilizing an already fragile region. The body stressed that targeting member states and compromising their security runs in direct contradiction to the foundational principles of international relations — principles rooted in good neighborliness and mutual respect.
Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense revealed that the missile had been tracked traversing Iraqi and Syrian airspace before allied defense systems successfully engaged and destroyed it. Wreckage from the intercepted projectile subsequently fell over the Dortyol district of Hatay province in southern Türkiye, though authorities confirmed no casualties or injuries were recorded.
On the diplomatic front, Ankara moved swiftly, summoning Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh to the Foreign Ministry. During the meeting, Turkish officials formally registered their stern protest and conveyed deep concern over the episode, underscoring that any measures risking conflict escalation or regional destabilization must be avoided unconditionally.
The incident represents a sharp deterioration in Iran-Türkiye relations, drawing condemnation from both regional bodies and allied governments as pressure mounts on Tehran to account for the launch.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the OIC declared its unconditional solidarity with Türkiye, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to upholding the country's sovereignty, security, and stability in the face of the provocative incident.
The OIC General Secretariat issued an urgent call for an immediate halt to any actions capable of inflaming tensions or further destabilizing an already fragile region. The body stressed that targeting member states and compromising their security runs in direct contradiction to the foundational principles of international relations — principles rooted in good neighborliness and mutual respect.
Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense revealed that the missile had been tracked traversing Iraqi and Syrian airspace before allied defense systems successfully engaged and destroyed it. Wreckage from the intercepted projectile subsequently fell over the Dortyol district of Hatay province in southern Türkiye, though authorities confirmed no casualties or injuries were recorded.
On the diplomatic front, Ankara moved swiftly, summoning Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh to the Foreign Ministry. During the meeting, Turkish officials formally registered their stern protest and conveyed deep concern over the episode, underscoring that any measures risking conflict escalation or regional destabilization must be avoided unconditionally.
The incident represents a sharp deterioration in Iran-Türkiye relations, drawing condemnation from both regional bodies and allied governments as pressure mounts on Tehran to account for the launch.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment