Four QSE-Listed Companies Reduce, Suspend Operations


2026-03-05 04:23:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Four industrial companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced yesterday the reduction or suspension of certain operational activities following QatarEnergy's decision to halt production of some chemical, petrochemical and downstream products in the State of Qatar.

Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company said in a statement published on the QSE website that its subsidiaries will suspend production of some of their products.

Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company, which owns a 50% stake in the joint venture Qatar Aluminum Company (Qatalum), said the joint venture is planning a controlled shutdown in reponse to QatarEnergy's decision.

Meanwhile, Gulf International Services said its subsidiaries will suspend certain operations and services related to the energy sector, while Industries Qatar announced its subsidiaries will halt or reduce production of some of their products.

The four companies said they will disclose any further relevant developments in due course.

The Peninsula

