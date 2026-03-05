Over 500 Digital Services Available Through Moci Website, Mobile App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over 500 online services are available through the website and mobile application of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) as part of Ministry's commitment to ensure business continuity.

In a post on its X platform, yesterday the Ministry of Commerce and Industry affirmed the continued availability of more than 500 electronic services through its website and mobile application, enabling visitors and business owners to complete their transactions easily, quickly, and from anywhere.

It added, the Ministry also continues to provide its integrated digital services around the clock, supporting business continuity



In an infographic it explained that as part of the MoCI's commitment to ensure business continuity and uninterrupted service delivery, the Ministry continues to provide fully integrated digital services, allowing you to complete your transactions remotely with ease and convenience.

It further said,“Complete your transactions easily and efficiently as all services remain available 24/7. Complete the transactions via the Ministry's website or mobile application with faster and simple procedures.”

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is working to strengthen economic diversification efforts and build a knowledge-based economy, as well as empower the private sector to be a key driver of sustainable economic growth in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), in pursuit of promoting a fair and competitive business climate and deepening the principles of transparency and equal opportunities in the market.

The Ministry's strategy 2024-2030 aims to accelerate the national economy and enhance the business environment in Qatar, achieving 100 percent digitalisation of all services and increasing the number of patents with an annual growth rate of 20 percent until 2030.