To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 5 March 2026

Corporate Announcement 09/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Extraordinary General Meeting

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF RESS LIFE INVESTMENTS A/S

In accordance with Article 9.8 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S (the " Company ") which will take place on Friday 27 March 2026 at 10.00 a.m. at Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark.

Shareholders in the Company are invited to participate.

Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1) Appointment of auditor.

COMPLETE PROPOSALS

Re. item 1

The Board of Directors proposes that Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab be appointed as auditor for the financial year 2025. The Board of Directors has not been influenced by any third party and has not been bound by any third-party agreement, restricting the general meeting's choice of auditor to certain auditors or audit firms.

REGISTRATION, ADMISSION, PROXY AND POSTAL VOTE

Registration date

A shareholder's right to participate in the general meeting and the number of votes, which the shareholder is entitled to cast, is determined in accordance with the number of shares held by such shareholder on 20 March 2026 (the registration date). The shares held by each shareholder are determined at the registration date on the basis of the shareholdings registered in the share register in accordance with any notices on shareholding received, but not yet registered, by the Company in the share register.

Deadline for notice of attendance

A shareholder or its proxy wishing to attend the general meeting must give notice of their participation to the Company no later than 24 March 2026, see Article 11.5 of the Articles of Association. Similarly, the shareholders' advisor or the shareholders' proxy's advisor must give notice of their participation to the Company no later than 24 March 2026. Notice of participation may be given to the Company using the form attached as Appendix 1, which shall be sent, duly completed and signed, to Ress Life Investments A/S, Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark by letter or by email to... for receipt no later than 24 March 2026, 23:59 p.m.

Proxy

If you are prevented from attending the general meeting, you may appoint a proxy, e.g. the Board of Directors, to cast the votes carried by your shares. If you wish to appoint a proxy, please return the instrument of proxy form attached as Appendix 2, duly signed and dated, to Ress Life Investments A/S, Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark by letter or by email to... for receipt no later than 24 March 2026, 23:59 p.m.

Postal vote

You may also submit your votes by post before the date of the meeting. If you wish to vote by post, please fill in and return the postal vote form attached as Appendix 2, duly signed and dated, to Ress Life Investments A/S, Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark by letter or by email to... for receipt no later than 26 March 2026, 17:00 p.m.

SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

The Company's share capital is EUR 58,014,500 divided into shares of EUR 500, cf. Article 3.1 of the Company's Articles of Association. Pursuant to Article 11.1, each share of EUR 500 carries one (1) vote: