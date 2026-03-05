BJP National President Nitin Nabin Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday, paving the way for his entry into the Upper House.

Nitin Nabin, flanked by a slew of BJP leaders and supporters, filed his nomination papers for the high-stakes election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also accompanied the newly elected BJP chief to the nomination venue, signifying a mega show of strength before latter's debut in the national politics.

Both BJP president Nitin Nabin and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar filled their nomination papers, besides few others, in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and two Deputy CMs – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Besides, Nitin Nabin, the BJP has also fielded Shivesh Kumar as another RS nominee from the state.

Upendra Kushwaha, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief, also filed nomination papers as an NDA candidate from Bihar. As many as 5 seats from the state are up for grabs in the biennial elections to Upper House.

Kushwaha's entry in the fray as NDA nominee may see tight contest, if Mahagathbandhan enters the electoral battle.

The Union Home Minister reached Patna this noon, and was welcomed by Nitin Nabin at his residence. Subsequently, HM Shah met and exchanged greetings with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also greeting him on the 'beginning' of a new phase in his political life.

Early this morning, Nitin Nabin started off his day by paying visits to noted temples in the city including Mahavir Mandir, Kali Temple (Bansghat) and Akandvasini Devi temple (Golghar). He bowed down before the deity and sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman in serving the public life with utmost conviction and honesty.

The last day of filing RS nominations is March 5, and the last date for withdrawing candidacy is March 9. Polling is set to be held on March 16. Counting will happen on the same day at 5 p.m., and the process will conclude by March 20.

The elections will see 37 new members joining the Upper House from across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. The term of outgoing members concludes in April 2026.