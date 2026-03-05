Al Khulaifi Receives Calls From Guinean, Colombian Fms, Georgian Deputy FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi yesterday received phone calls from Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans abroad of the Republic of Guinea H E Morissanda Kouyate; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia H E Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio Mapy; and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia H E Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

During the calls, they discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the Iranian attack on Qatari territory constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, does not conform to the principles of good neighbourliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext, noting in this context that the State of Qatar has always sought to stay away from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community, yet the renewed targeting of its territory does not indicate good faith and threatens the basis of understanding on which bilateral relations between the two countries are built.

He also stressed the necessity of the immediate cessation of any escalatory acts, returning to the dialogue table, prioritising reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves regional security.

On their part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans abroad of the Republic of Guinea; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia; and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expressed their countries' solidarity with the State of Qatar.