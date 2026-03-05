Cielo Advances Resilient Remote Connectivity For Its Nationwide Payment Terminal Fleet With Thales

(BUSINESS WIRE )--For Cielo, connectivity is mission critical. When payment terminals lose network access, transactions stop. To strengthen operational resilience and enhance merchant experience, Cielo is modernizing its connectivity architecture across its terminal fleet.

Using Thales's eSIM technology as part of this strategy, Cielo can remotely switch mobile network operators over the air in just a few seconds, without sending a technician and with minimal disruption to merchants' activity.

For merchants, the experience is seamless: if a network becomes unstable, the payment terminal can automatically reconnect to another available network, often without the merchant even noticing.

This deployment represents one of the first large-scale implementations of the SGP.32 eSIM specification in the POS sector in Brazil. By leveraging Thales's GSMA-compliant solution within its broader technology roadmap, Cielo enables:

Remote lifecycle management at scale, allowing connectivity profiles to be switched across thousands of terminals simultaneously

Simplified manufacturing and logistics, enabling devices to be activated locally in Brazil regardless of where they are produced

Enhanced reliability and redundancy, supporting business continuity even when networks fail or commercial conditions change

“By minimizing connectivity redundancy with transparency, we ensure that retailers don't lose sales due to connectivity issues. We are raising the standard of reliability and scalability in the payments industry, making sure every transaction happens securely and without interruption,” says Carlos Alves Cielo's CTO.“This efficiency directly protects our clients' revenue and strengthens the trust they place in Cielo's technology.”

“This partnership proves that IoT connectivity is about more than just being connected, it's about business resilience,” said Eva Rudin, VP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales.“By leveraging the SGP.32 standard and our leadership in eSIM management, we are helping Cielo secure uptime, protect revenue, and deliver a better experience to merchants across Brazil.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

