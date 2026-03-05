Apple Broadens Lineup With Budget Macbook

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Apple has introduced a wave of new devices spanning smartphones, laptops and tablets, signalling a strategy aimed at widening access to its ecosystem while strengthening its position in the premium computing market. The launches include the iPhone 17e, refreshed MacBook models powered by the M5 family of chips, and a new entry-level laptop called the MacBook Neo priced at $599 - the lowest price ever for a Mac notebook.

Announcements unfolded during a multi-day product rollout culminating on March 4 as part of a global“special Apple Experience” event held across several cities. The series of launches highlights Apple's push to expand its hardware portfolio across both high-performance and lower-cost segments, a move analysts say reflects shifting demand patterns in the global personal computer and smartphone markets.

Central to the announcements is the MacBook Neo, a 13-inch laptop positioned below the MacBook Air in Apple's lineup. Starting at $599 for the 256GB version, the device represents a notable departure from Apple's traditional pricing strategy, which historically placed Mac laptops well above entry-level price points. A higher-capacity version with 512GB storage and Touch ID is priced at $699, while education buyers can obtain the base configuration at an even lower price.

Apple equipped the MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro processor, a system-on-chip derived from the architecture used in the iPhone 16 Pro. The decision marks the first time a Mac computer has used an A-series chip instead of Apple's M-series processors since the company completed its transition away from Intel chips in its computers. The laptop includes 8GB of unified memory, a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 2408 by 1506 resolution, and two USB-C ports alongside a headphone jack.

Design choices emphasise portability and affordability. Weighing about 1.23 kilograms and measuring half an inch thick, the laptop is offered in four colour options - silver, indigo, blush and citrus. Cost reductions are visible in several areas: the base model lacks Touch ID, the keyboard does not include backlighting, and memory cannot be upgraded after purchase. Apple also removed higher-end connectivity features such as Thunderbolt and MagSafe charging to maintain the lower price point.

Despite these compromises, the device is expected to compete directly with Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops, particularly in education markets. Apple executives describe the model as an attempt to bring more users into the Mac ecosystem by lowering the barrier to entry while maintaining core macOS capabilities.

Alongside the budget laptop, Apple refreshed its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines with the new M5 family of chips. The MacBook Air with the M5 processor now starts at $1,099 and includes 512GB of base storage, doubling the previous configuration without raising the starting price for that capacity. Apple also unveiled higher-end MacBook Pro variants powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, aimed at professional users requiring greater processing power for demanding workloads such as video editing, software development and artificial intelligence applications.

The M5 series continues Apple's focus on energy-efficient computing based on its custom silicon architecture. Built using an advanced three-nanometre manufacturing process, the chips deliver improved performance and enhanced AI processing capabilities compared with earlier M-series processors. The design integrates CPU, GPU and neural engine components on a single system-on-chip to optimise efficiency and battery life.

Smartphones also formed part of the product refresh. Apple introduced the iPhone 17e, a mid-range device priced at $599. The phone features the A19 processor, a 48-megapixel main camera and support for MagSafe wireless charging. The device retains a design similar to earlier iPhone models but incorporates updated internal hardware and Apple Intelligence features aimed at on-device AI processing.

Pre-orders for the newly announced products opened immediately following the announcements, with retail availability scheduled for March 11 in multiple markets. Apple's staggered launch approach allowed the company to showcase different product categories across several days rather than a single keynote presentation.

Industry analysts view the pricing of the MacBook Neo as particularly significant at a time when the global PC market is experiencing uneven demand. Rising component costs and competition from low-cost Windows devices have pressured manufacturers to diversify their offerings. By introducing a sub-$600 Mac laptop, Apple is entering a price band it has largely avoided while attempting to attract students, first-time laptop buyers and customers in emerging markets.

The broader launch cycle also demonstrates Apple's effort to maintain momentum outside its traditional autumn iPhone release window. Over the past decade the company has expanded its calendar of product announcements, using spring events to refresh Macs and iPads and to introduce new entry-level devices designed to reach wider audiences.

